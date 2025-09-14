Bubba Wallace Couldn’t Get Michael Jordan’s 7-Word Quote Out Of His Head During Brickyard 400

One of the many business ventures Michael Jordan dove headfirst into in recent years is NASCAR. He owns his own team, 23XI Racing, which emerged victorious for the first time two months ago at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it was his own quote that stuck in the driver’s head.

Bubba Wallace was the one behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota that crossed the finish line in first, and recently, he revealed what Jordan had told him. The Chicago Bulls legend may not be an icon in NASCAR, but being one of the most decorated athletes in all of sports, of all time, he spoke from experience.

Wallace, per Complex News, stated how Jordan understands the different needs of drivers at different moments, while also keeping in mind the end goal. So, the six-time NBA champ, after the race in Daytona in February, told Wallace to work harder for things he wants more.

“What you heard after Daytona, you know, ‘The things you want more, cost more’. Definitely thought about that in the closing laps of Indy, winning the Brickyard 400,” Wallace said.

The 31-year-old knew that he was craving to take the chequered flag first more than anyone else out on the track that day. “I wanted that win more than anyone else on the field, and I was going to do whatever it took to get that win,” Wallace added.

It wasn’t a seamless win for Wallace by any means, and he could only secure the result in double overtime. In the end, he finished ahead of second-placed Kyle Larson by just 0.2 seconds. Talk about fine margins.

For Wallace, it was his third race win in the NASCAR Cup, and one that likely took the pressure off him slightly. Earlier this year, his boss, MJ, went on record to state that he “only pays winners”. Now, Wallace can call himself one and take $2.2 million home.

Jordan’s complicated NASCAR relationship

The five-time NBA MVP loves racing and NASCAR, and Wallace attested to that fact. But does that mean he will put a helmet and racing gloves on and zoom around a speedway? Nope. That’s something Jordan won’t ever do.

Jordan, who once quit basketball to pursue a career in baseball, has now decided to go after things he knows he will succeed in. Wallace said earlier this year, “ He taught me that if you know you’re gonna go into something and lose, don’t participate.”

Instead, Jordan wants to focus all his energy on making sure that his drivers win races for him. Winning in Indianapolis was a start, but 23XI have a long way to go if they want to be known as a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR. Hopefully, to satisfy Jordan’s hunger for winning, they do.