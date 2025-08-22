Referencing Bubba Wallace’s $2.2 Million Salary, Michael Jordan Made It Clear He “Only Pays Winners”

Bubba Wallace is one of the most famous names in the sport of NASCAR right now. Mostly for his driving skills, but also because he’s signed to Michael Jordan’s team for a staggering $2.2 million per year. Last month, he made history as the first black driver to ever win at Indianapolis, showing that he deserves to be sponsored by the GOAT, who demands success.

Jordan launched his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, in September 2020. The team officially debuted in 2021, with help from another sponsor by the name of Denny Hamlin, who was also a NASCAR driver. The two decided to sign Wallace to have him be the team’s driver.

For Jordan, the launching of his NASCAR team was a childhood dream come true.

“I grew up in NASCAR… I love watching it,” Jordan once told NASCAR on FOX.

Since 23XI’s debut, Jordan has won 9 races. Wallace alone has won 3 of those for the team, with Indianapolis being his first win since 2023.

It was a timely win for Wallace as well. Mainly because Jordan recently came out and gave a chilling quote about how he only pays winners.

“Remember what he said in that interview, he said, ‘I only pay winners.’ So, pay up, MJ!” Michael Strahan joked on Good Morning America.

But the NASCAR driver remained humble. “Being able to talk on the phone with him after that win was awesome. I told him I wish he was there to celebrate with him in person. I’ve yet to get him a win in person with him there,” Wallace responded.

Surely, Jordan doesn’t care if he sees the wins or not; he just wants them to keep coming. After all, the GOAT was a winning machine during his playing career. He’s usually trying to do so at all costs.

Later on, Wallace shared that Jordan was excited over the phone when they talked, too.

“He was just excited. He was pumped for our team and wants us to keep it going because he knows that the next week is a new opportunity for us,” Wallace said.

It sounds like Team 23XI is riding a high after the victory. Additionally, his driver sounds in good spirits and like he’s in the right headspace going into the NASCAR playoffs. It’ll be interesting to see where they end up when it’s all said and done.

Ever since he retired from basketball, Jordan has been trying to reignite the flame of competition. He tried buying the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010. But after a horrible 13-year stretch, he decided to leave that venture behind.

Ever since he’s gotten into NASCAR, though, Jordan says that his competitive drive for basketball has been replaced. “I’m all in. I love it. It replaces a lot of the competitiveness that I had in basketball,” Jordan said about his experience in NASCAR.

All in all, it’s great to hear that the GOAT and his NASCAR team are experiencing so much success at the moment. Furthermore, it’s even cooler that Wallace, the only black driver in the sport right now, is at the forefront of it all.