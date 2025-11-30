Buddy Hield Credits ‘Foul-Baiter’ Jimmy Butler for Controlling the Game in Warriors’ 104–96 Win Over Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors were able to come out victorious in their recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the game ended up being closer than they would’ve liked. The margin of victory was only eight points against the worst team in the Western Conference.

With Stephen Curry is out with a quad injury, the team’s production has suffered. But, thankfully, Jimmy Butler was able to carry their offensive load, which made Buddy Hield shower him with praise, albeit not without poking a little fun.

Unfortunately, Golden State haven’t had a desirable start to the season. Ahead of their matchup against the Pelicans, they were struggling with a 10-10 record. So, this was a game they couldn’t afford to lose.

New Orleans put up a good fight, led by Zion Williamson’s 25 points. The Pelicans even held an 88-87 lead with 4:02 remaining in the fourth. Unfortunately for them, Jimmy Butler curb stomped their momentum and imposed his will on the game.

The Warriors star finished the game with a near triple-double, scoring 24 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. He was much more aggressive than he typically has been so far this season, attempting 15 shots in comparison to his season average of 11.8. However, he took the most advantage at the free throw line, which led to a bit of teasing from Hield.

“Jimmy’s able to control the game with him just foul baiting and getting to the line,” Butler said to NBCS Sports Bay Area & California.

Hield and Butler constantly go back and forth, but it’s all fun and games. The sharpshooter acknowledged Butler’s impact but made sure not to inflate the six-time All-Star’s head.

This isn’t the only time Hield has spoken about Butler in such a manner. However, Butler also makes sure he gets back Hield whenever he can, even in the heat of competition.

In a game against the Orlando Magic earlier this season, Butler threw a pass to Hield. Unfortunately, Hield couldn’t grab the ball, leading to a turnover. Shortly after, microphones picked up Butler yelling at Hield. “I’m never passing you the ball again!” Butler shouted.

Of course, Butler has passed to Hield following that interaction. This exchange is just an example of the dynamic the two have. The Warriors will need these two to continue to play well if they want to turn their season around, especially with Curry on the sidelines.