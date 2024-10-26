Buddy Hield Stats Tonight: How Many 3s Did the Warriors Star Make vs Utah Jazz

Buddy Hield is proving to be the answer to the Warriors’ prayers. Hield had a brilliant showing in his debut for the Warriors a few days ago but has managed to one-up the same tonight. Taking on the Jazz, Hield was once again played as the 6th man by Steve Kerr, and he did not disappoint.

Hield subbed in with 6:27 left in the 1st quarter and instantly showed he’s still on the same heater that he was on against the Blazers. He scored a 25-ft 3-pointer within his first 20 seconds on the floor. From there, he just carried on to score 27 points for the night, leading all scorers. Buddy Buckets went 10 of 14 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the deep while doing so. The 7 3-pointers tonight puts his tally at 12 in the 2 games so far.

However, it was his 6 assists that caught everyone’s eye. Not only was he shooting lights out from the deep, but Hield was also making unselfish plays for the team. Deep shooting and unselfish plays are the Warriors’ USP and it seems like Buddy is fitting in perfectly.

Buddy Hield Stats against Jazz (Oct 25th, 2024) Minutes 19:55 Points 27 Field Goals 10/14 FG% 71.4% 3-Pointers 7/9 3P % 77.8% Free Throws 0/0 FT% -0 Rebounds 4 Assists 6 Steals 1 +/- +24

The 127-86 win vs the Jazz was the perfect way to end the 2-game road trip to start the Warriors season. With the team now heading home to face the Clippers, the Warriors would look to Buddy to continue his form in his 1st official game at the Chase Center.