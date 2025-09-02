Bulls Legend Predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo Level Trajectory For Victor Wembanyama

Getting compared to a two-time MVP ahead of just your third year in the NBA means you must be a really special player, and that is what Victor Wembanyama is. The first-round pick from two years ago is considered a future GOAT with the sky as his limit, something Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King spoke about recently.

Wemby had already taken the league by storm before setting foot in an NBA arena. That’s how good he was. But King, a member of Michael Jordan’s three-peat Bulls team, feels he could become even better offensively.

That’s not to say Wembanyama is a slouch while attacking. He averaged 24 points per game in the 24/25 season and shot 47% from the field. His three-point shooting percentage? 35%, which for a 7 ft 4 in behemoth, is extraordinary. King, however, brought Giannis Antetokounmpo into the conversation during a recent episode of his podcast and declared that in a couple of years, he could be where the Greek Freak is today.

“I think Wemby is about two years away from actually being the best player in the league, because he does so many different things,” King began. “He’s still learning offensively; he’s not where he’s going to be offensively, yet. He’s still figuring it out, he’s still… body’s not where it needs to be. But he’s gonna get stronger every year.”

Wembanyama was already playing at an elite level last season. Was it not for an unfortunate blood clot, we could’ve seen him and the Spurs in the playoffs, too. Now he is recovering well and is expected to rejoin the team in time to make a real push and elevate his game even further in 25/26.

“I expect him in a couple of years to be like Giannis, to be honest with you,” King added. And while to many, it could seem like a claim too bold, there’s a reason why Wemby is rated so highly.

For a man of Wembanyama’s size, moving as quickly as he does seemed almost unnatural until the Frenchman made his NBA debut. He is already one of the best defenders in the league, pulls down rebounds with ease, and poses a serious threat in transition. His offensive numbers are only going to improve, and if his defense continues at this level, Wembanyama has every chance of going down as one of the GOATs.

That is the standard Giannis has set. A former Defensive Player of the Year. A four-time All-Defensive First Team member. An average of 30 ppg over the last 4 seasons. That is what Wemby has to catch up to, and there is little reason to believe he will not get there in a few years.

Giannis’ words of praise for Victor Wembanyama

Arguably the most exciting player to come into the NBA in recent years, Wembanyama turned several heads back in 2023. It was a given that any team that would’ve landed him would have a gem in their hands, and the Spurs got lucky in that sense, and look as if they’re building their future around the big man.

Giannis, like others, took notice of the youngster. He even went as far as admitting that he’s never seen anyone like him. “He’s special, he’s gonna be an extremely good player,” the Greek said in an interview. “He’s gotta stay healthy, he pays the right way, he plays to win.”

“At the end of the day, you haven’t seen anything like that, I haven’t,” the Milwaukee Bucks forward added. “The sky is the limit, and as long as you work hard and keep on having, you know, a positive attitude and energy towards the game, everything that he dreams of is going to happen for him.”

Giannis could not have said it any better. Wembanyama has everything it takes to become one of the best the game has ever seen. Most people envision him to be at that level in the next decade or so. Unfortunately, his Spurs team has not been strong enough for a playoff run so far. But with the new talent they’ve got on their hands, it’s only a matter of time.