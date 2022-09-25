Who is Brad Stevens’ Wife? Celtics’ Former Coach’s Partner Trends Following His emphatic Statement on Ime Udoka-Travel Planner Fiasco

Boston Celtics’ former head coach Brad Stevens, who is married to Tracy Wilhelmy Stevens, lashed out at rumors around Ime Udoka’s affair.

Brad Stevens can be credited for the success of the current Boston Celtics. The President of Basketball Operations for Celtics, Stevens was in the midst of Boston’s rebuild.

In 2007, Stevens became the second youngest coach in division 1 basketball. He created multiple records in the NCAA before being scouted by bigger fish. By July 2013, Brad had accepted the head coach role with Boston Celtics.

However, none of it would have started if not for his wife Tracy Wilhelmy Stevens. In 2000, when Brad was still working with a pharmaceutical company, he had the desire to quit and start focusing on a coaching career.

His wife supported his decision and urged Brad to pursue it. Tracy was then studying at a law school. In an interview, the law grad revealed why she agreed to Stevens’ desire.

Tracy: “We were 23 and realized this was our chance. Five years down the road, we were probably not going to be in a position to do that. The more success you had at Lilly, the harder it would be to leave.”

After passing law school, Wilhelmy became an attorney. However, to support her husband’s professional coaching career, Tracy gave up her career to take care of the household and kids.

Her support has proved invaluable as Brad Stevens has risen through the lines at an exceptional pace. However, the recent controversy surrounding Ime Udoka has dragged his and Tracy’s name through the chaos.

Rumors linking Brad Stevens’ wife Tracy Wilhelmy with Ime Udoka are false and frankly shameful

Recent reports surrounding Ime Udoka’s affair have pointed fingers at a travel planner. Allegedly the staff member even planned trips for Udoka’s wife.

Yet, rumors continue to target any and every woman connected in any capacity to the Boston Celtics. And there is absolutely no proof that Udoka was in any manner involved with Tracy.

Because Tracy is not a Celtics employee. Though the wife of the team’s President of Basketball Operations, her connection is only limited to being married to Brad.

The irony of the entire situation is made even more obvious by Brad Stevens’ recent statements. In Boston’s statement release, Stevens highlighted how the rumors have targeted all women connected to the organization.

Brad Stevens on female staffers being pulled in: “Nobody can control Twitter speculation, rampant bullshit, but I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them now, because a lot of people were dragged unfairly into that.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 23, 2022

Soon after, the rumors shamefully dragged his wife into the center of it all. Do you think it is justified for Twitter fans and media outlets to crucify the women involved with the Boston Celtics?

