XSET Cryocells: Is he one of the most underrated VALORANT players in North America?

Crycocells is easily the best player on XSET but why isn’t he in the spotlight?

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban is an American player who plays for XSET. He was signed on by XSET on 1st January, 2022 for the new VCT season. XSET was considered a Tier 2 team going into the season but might just be bigger than that.

Cryocells has amassed a great following on Twitch with almost 100k followers. He usually mains Jett but Chamber is also a common pick for him. Let’s analyse his gameplay and why he is so successful.

Also read: Sean Gares And DDK joins 100 Thieves as the General Manager and Head Coach for their Valorant roster

Cryocell’s 2022 VCT Statistics

He has played 85.7% of his matches in the VCT with Jett and 14.3% of his matches with Chamber. Fans are now realising his worth in XSET after the series against Luminosity Gaming. He dropped 47 kills in two maps while cleaning up LG 2-0.

His K/D with Jett is 1.54 and is currently third position among Jett mains in North America. NA being one one of the most competitive regions in the world, being ranked 3rd as a Jett main is spectacular. He had a 36% first kill percentage in VCT NA Challengers 2022 and was the leading duelist for XSET.

Cryocells is also a top tier streamer on Twitch and is known as “Mr.4K”. He has been given that title because of how often he gets 4 kills in a single round. XSET’s top duelist has also hit Radiant #1 many times.

Ay yo my guy @Cryocells_ turn from mr 4k to Mr Ace real quick https://t.co/cxg0pcbbG7 — Ali.Imran (@alimrn_) March 25, 2022

Also read: 100 Thieves VALORANT most likely to retain Asuna and Bang as they try to completely rework their roster; news about WARDELL

Why isn’t Cryocells in the conversation of the best players from NA?

As aforementioned, NA is one of the most competitive regions. Being one of the most competitive regions, there is an abundance of cracked Jett mains. SEN TenZ, C9 Leaf, TGRD Sayaplayer and OpTic Yay are just few of the names that overshadow Cryocells. But the only reason their names are bigger is the success their teams have had. All of these Jett mains are surrounded by the best support and equally cracked teammates. XSET still has to make it to an international VALORANT event for Cryocells to actually be considered one of the best by fans.