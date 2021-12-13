“You can’t build around Cade Cunningham”: Dave Bing believes the Pistons rookie’s ceiling is that of a fringe All-Star

Despite playing some incredible basketball lately, Detroit legend Dave Bing doesn’t believe Cade Cunningham can be the player one can build their team around.

After a pretty horrific start to his first-ever NBA season, Cade Cunningham is finally showing his true colors. The #1 pick of the 2021 Draft was termed as a “bust” by naysayers and was heavily trolled on NBA Twitter and NBA Reddit. However, after a series of poor performances, Cunningham has been proving all the doubters wrong.

Cade finally found his rhythm and is balling like the prodigious talent he was envisioned to be when the Pistons selected him. This past week, the 6-foot-6 guard made history by being only the 7th man in NBA history to record at least 240 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 20 steals, and 10 blocks through 17 career games.

Cunningham followed his historic performance by dropping 28 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, with 6 3-pointers drilled, making him the first player in NBA history to put up 25/10/5 with 5 three-pointers made since Stephen Curry.

Dave Bing doesn’t think Cade Cunningham is the guy you can build your team around

On Sunday night, Cunningham put up yet another scintillating performance. In a 116-104 loss against the Nets, the 20-year-old stuffed the stat sheet. He recorded 26 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and a block, while shooting 50% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc.

Despite his recent increase in production, former Pistons legend Dave Bing revealed that he didn’t think Cade was the guy you could build your franchise around. Early in the 2nd quarter of the Brooklyn-Detroit clash, the Hall-Of-Famer expressed his honest opinions:

Dave Bing on Cade Cunningham “ I think he’s going to be an All-Star caliber player I don’t think he’s a guy you build your team around… we still gotta get that guy we don’t have it yet in my opinion. I also think our weakness is the backcourt we gotta get a good point guard.” pic.twitter.com/TG1ZWLcoaG — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) December 12, 2021

Unfortunately, what Bing is saying, does make sense. No doubt, Cade has been playing absolutely sensationally. His recent performances have been strengthening his case of winning the ROTY. However, he is unable to do the one thing the organization is in desperate need of right now – WIN! The Pistons have won only 4 games of the 21 contests Cunnigham took on the floor.

However, it is still very early to be making such claims. Now that Cunningham has finally found his groove, let’s hope he finds a way to help Pistons to win games.