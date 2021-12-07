Basketball

“DeMar DeRozan is in the same waters as LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Bulls star and other players enter Covid-19 safety protocols

"DeMar DeRozan is in the same waters as LeBron James!": NBA Twitter reacts as Bulls star and other players enter Covid-19 safety protocols
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Chinese Dota 2 News: Coach xiao8 30 day suspension by PSG.LGD. Reasons and context explored.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"DeMar DeRozan is in the same waters as LeBron James!": NBA Twitter reacts as Bulls star and other players enter Covid-19 safety protocols
“DeMar DeRozan is in the same waters as LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Bulls star and other players enter Covid-19 safety protocols

DeMar DeRozan retweeted a tweet by LeBron James, which the Lakers superstar made after entering…