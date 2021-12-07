“DeMar DeRozan is in the same waters as LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Bulls star and other players enter Covid-19 safety protocols

DeMar DeRozan retweeted a tweet by LeBron James, which the Lakers superstar made after entering (and leaving) Covid safety protocols.

It goes without saying that the Chicago Bulls have been one of the successes of the year. They’ve put together the talent around Zach LaVine that should see them through to the latter rounds of this year’s playoffs.

In Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, they have 2 of the most stifling defenders in the NBA. And the trio of DeMar, Zach and Vucevic is perhaps the best-shooting Big 3 within the league.

Having talent on paper is one thing, however, Billy Donovan has managed to turn them into a unit that has bought into his schemes on both sides of the ball.

The Bulls have become a top-3 unit in the East so far this year with a 16-8 record. However, it seems that fate seems to want to keep testing Windy City hoops fans. 4 of their players were recently placed under Covid Protocols.

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2021

If DeMar DeRozan is confirmed to test positive for COVID-19, Chicago would be eligible to apply for a hardship exception and sign a 16th player. – Patrick Williams (extended injury)

– Coby White (health/safety)

– Javonte Green (health/safety)

– DeMar DeRozan (health/safety) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 6, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan retweeting LeBron James’ tweet after entering Covid protocols

The Bulls star used this opportunity to have a bit of fun of his own. A Compton-born lad, DeMar has his own dry, wry sense of humor which can come out at the best of times. Deebo retweeted a classic LeBron James tweet from 4 days ago.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

This tweet has caused a stir within the public – and especially Bulls fans – across Twitter and Reddit. The hope is that DeMar turns out to be Covid-negative and is able to make a quick return.

However, not all players are lucky enough to get false positives at inopportune times. DeMar seems cut out for that fortune.

LeConspiracyTheorist — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) December 1, 2021

