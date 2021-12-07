“Stephen Curry has got the single best combination of humility and arrogance!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about his superstar as he closes in on Ray Allen’s record

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry receives high praises from Head Coach Steve Kerr after the win over the Orlando Magic

The Golden State Warriors just recorded their 20th win for the season. After a heartbreaking loss against the Spurs, the Warriors needed a palate cleanser, and the Magic did just the job. After an initial slow start, the Warriors picked up the pace, and never looked back.

Stephen Curry was feeling himself in the win tonight. He scored a game-high 31 points, recorded 8 assists, and 2 steals. Curry went off for 7/13 from the deep. This takes his tally up to 2958 3s, which is 15 away from tying Ray Allen for the all-time record. Andrew Wiggins had a monster night himself, going 8/10 from the deep, scoring 28 points.

After the game, Steve Kerr talks about Steph and how close he is to the record, and heaps praise for the star.

“Stephen Curry is the perfect combination of humble and arrogant!”: Steve Kerr

After the game, Steve Kerr was talking to the media, when he was asked about how close Stephen Curry is to the all-time record. He opened up about the upcoming game, and already spilled what the Chef would be up to.

Kerr said he knows Steph is 15 threes away from owning the all-time record. And so does Steph. “He’s going to shoot a lot” against Portland, Kerr said with a big smile, adding “he’s the perfect combination of humility and arrogance.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 7, 2021

Well, as a Warriors fan, one would love to see it. Watching Steph shoot the ball never gets old, and if he gets the record on Warriors’ ground, it would just become so much more special. Well, getting the record in the next game wouldn’t be an easy thing, but if anyone can do it, it’s Steph himself.