“Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993”: NBA Twitter blast the Pistons’ rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting

Cade Cunningham has had a rather subpar start to his career. Shooting merely 17.9%, he now has the worst FG% in the first three games of a players’ career in NBA history.

After sitting the first 4 games of the Detroit Pistons’ 2021-2022 season, Cade Cunningham made his highly-anticipated, yet underwhelming debut against the Magic. Despite the Pistons grabbing the much-needed win, it was an awful 2-point game for the #1 pick of the 2021 Draft.

On Thursday night, Cunningham had a much better game compared to his first two. In a 109-98 loss against the Sixers, putting up 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal, Cade was still inefficient with his shooting (23.5% from the field, and 14.3% from beyond the arc).

Cade Cunningham tonight: 18 points

11 rebounds

4 assists Double double for the No.1 pick. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zuaHSjZPcC — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 5, 2021

The 6-foot-6 guard has been shooting an abysmal 17.9% from the field and merely 4.8% from beyond the 3-point arc. In fact, his 7/39 shooting is the worst in NBA history for the first three games of a player’s career.

Cade Cunningham is shooting 7-39 (17.9%) from the field this season. Worst FG% in the first three games of a player’s NBA career since the merger (min. 30 FGA): 17.9 – Cunningham, 2021-22

20.0 – Shawn Bradley, 1993-94

21.9 – Jordan Poole, 2019-20

25.0 – Jalen Suggs, 2021-22 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 5, 2021

Also Read: Skip Bayless blasts Anthony Davis and co. for allowing OKC to cut down their 19-point lead to 4 entering halftime

NBA Twitter trolls Cade Cunningham amid his awful shooting

NBA Twitter blasted the Pistons rookie after his horrendous start to his career.

Cade Cunningham is 1/21 3PM in his first 3 games. pic.twitter.com/wzCypqeflI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 5, 2021

Bust — Official🐐||(4-3) and (7-2) (@Officialj0nn) November 5, 2021

Doing his best Dame impression I see, respect 👏 — ȶei (@notorioustei) November 5, 2021

Cade Cunningham 3pt shooting rookie mixtape, 2021 colorized. pic.twitter.com/DzaGNOOPDy — Lion (@The_Dank_Lion) November 5, 2021

Unlike his naysayers, coach Dwane Casey has his full faith in Cade and does believe the rookie will find his rhythm. After their loss against Philly, the Pistons coach said:

“His shot is going to fall; it’s a matter of time before he gets his rhythm with the 3-point shot.”

Also Read: The veteran comedian slams the Nets star for his anti-vaccination stand

It is way too early, not to mention simply disrespectful, to term Cunningham a “bust” judging him by his debut. Going forward, there is no doubt Cade will find his rhythm and help Detroit find its winning ways.