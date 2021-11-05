Basketball

“Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993”: NBA Twitter blast the Pistons’ rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting

"Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993": NBA Twitter blast the Pistons' rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Has LeBron James, the NBA's 'Iron Man' become injury prone?!": Skip Bayless questions the Lakers' superstar's health and injury status as he plays his 19th season in the League
Next Article
"Can't tell if Henry Ruggs III is crying because of his career or that he just killed someone": NFL fans react to viral video of Raiders WR sobbing after fatal crash while driving under the influence of alcohol
NBA Latest Post
"Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993": NBA Twitter blast the Pistons' rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting
“Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993”: NBA Twitter blast the Pistons’ rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting

Cade Cunningham has had a rather subpar start to his career. Shooting merely 17.9%, he…