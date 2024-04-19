Caitlin Clark Gets Major ‘Peyton Manning’ Praise From Pat McAfee Days After WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark went first overall in this year’s WNBA draft, getting scooped up by the Indiana Fever with the opening pick. Clark didn’t waste any time though, as the WNBA rookie was in Indiana within 48 hours, presumably to meet with the team that drafted her. During her visit to Indiana, The Hawkeyes legend even sat down with former NFL star Pat McAfee on his show, ‘The Pat McAfee Show’.

During her sit down with McAfee, Clark was showered with lots of love and adoration. The host even compared the 6’1 sharpshooter to one of his Hall Of Fame teammates, Peyton Manning. Talking about the comparison, McAfee said,

“Dallas Clark, obviously another Iowan, a friend of mine, a teammate of mine when we were with Peyton[ Peyton Manning]. He went to a lot of your games and watched you…he said, ‘ she has like all the traits that Peyton had. The accountability, the wanting of excellence all the time.'”

The former Pro Bowler did point out that there was a downside to this kind of mindset, as people tend to steer clear of people that are ‘too competitive’. While the Fever rookie did acknowledge the judgement that comes with being ‘too competitive’, Clark was also of the opinion that it has significantly more upside. Talking about her competitive tendencies, Caitlin further added,

“I normally don’t really care about what people say. I just feel like I am so firey and so passionate and I feel like that’s why I am so good…if I didn’t have that I don’t think I would have had the success that I have had.”

The competitive spirit that Clark exudes can undoubtedly be felt when the sharpshooter is on the floor. Likewise, Manning too was known for his competitive spirit, even winning Pro Bowls while being severely bruised.

Expectations weigh heavy on Caitlin Clark

The Caitlin Clark effect seems to be in full effect, as the Indiana Fever were recently awarded 36 nationally televised games. While Clark is yet to make her debut, sports Pundits across the country are already hailing her to be the ‘chosen one’, a possible saviour to the WNBA.

Even ESPN analyst and former NBA sharpshooter, JJ Redick recently drew a comparison between the Iowa star and other generational players. Taking to his show, The Old Man and The Three, JJ had the following to say about the former NCAA star,

“Caitlin Clark is a media driver. She is a ratings driver. I think about the NBA, post Magic and Larry, NBA post-Michael Jordan…There are certain athletes that drive the sport more than others…This is important for the WNBA,”

While Caitlin Clark is getting a plethora of positive wishes, there have also been those who have doubted Iowan’s capacity to adapt to the WNBA. Even WNBA legends like Diana Taurasi have expressed their caution surrounding the hype that Clark is receiving, reminding everyone that even the greats get humbled when they play at the highest level.