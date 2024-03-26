Caitlin Clark’s ‘Bewildered’ Reaction vs West Virginia Gets Compared to 86-Year-Old Julio Gonzalez Artwork

Caitlin Clark has been one of the players who grabbed everyone’s attention this year’s NCAA tournament. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ product has been the buzz of women’s college basketball after she surpassed Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA scoring record. But this time, it is the internet trolls for the win as they find an 86-year-old painting of Julio Gonzalez’s artwork to draw comparisons to the Iowa sharpshooter.

The Iowa Hawkeyes just took down the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes managed to take down the Mountaineers with a 64-54 final score.

During the game, there was a moment where Caitlin Clark was visibly fired up after scoring over the defenders. The Hawkeyes star could be seen mouthing some profanities while running back on defense.

However, a still from those couple of seconds when Clark was fired up has now been making the rounds on social media. The still of Caitlin Clark is being compared to an 86-year-old piece of artwork by Spanish sculptor and painter, Julio Gonzalez.

Gonzalez finished his artwork back in 1938 for the world to see. The artwork is titled, Head of Montserrat Grieving No. 2. The near-century-old piece of artwork’s medium is done with ink and pencil on paper.

The dimensions of Julio Gonzalez’s artwork are 10 9/16 × 8 1/4″ (26.9 × 20.9 cm). Julio González has 28 of his works available online with the Head of Montserrat Grieving No. 2 being one of the 28.

While the artwork has had a rich history, this comparison between Caitlin Clark and Julio Gonzalez’s Head of Montserrat Grieving No. 2 just goes to show that the internet can be undefeated at times.

Coming back to the game, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to rally behind their star sharpshooter Caitlin Clark’s amazing performance. Clark finished the game with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in 40 minutes of playing time on the floor.

What’s next for Caitlin Clark and co.?

With a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers tonight, the Iowa Hawkeyes have now clinched a spot in this year’s Sweet Sixteen. The Hawkeyes came into this tournament as the number-one seed and the Iowa squad has not disappointed so far.

Caitlin Clark has been on point throughout the season and has not displayed any signs of slowing down. The Hawkeyes will now be facing the fifth-seeded Colorado State team on Saturday. Will Caitlin Clark and her sharpshooting be enough to rally the Iowa Hawkeyes past Colorado State? Tune in to find out.