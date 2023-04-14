“Michael Jordan Was Equally as Intense”: MJ’s Former Teammate Steve Kerr Boldly Compares Draymond Green to Bulls Legend

Whenever there is a legend of the game, it is only natural for the generations after to be compared to them. In the NBA, Michael Jordan is one such legend whose legend has given birth to uncountable comparisons over the years.

His career with the Bulls and his success is, in all fairness, unrivaled. Michael was a beast of the game, a generational talent. Granted there have been players like Kobe Bryant who carried forward the will and skill of MJ, but sometimes these comparisons can get out of hand.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has, in his latest conversation with the media, made one such ridiculous comparison between Draymond Green and MJ. Now, Green is undoubtedly a decent player, but Kerr’s statement is a little hard to digest.

Steve Kerr lists similarities between Draymond Green and Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr joined the Chicago Bulls as a player in 1993. With Jordan retired after his father’s tragic death and Bulls’ 3rd championship, Kerr wouldn’t get a chance to play with the legend until March of 1995. He would go on to win three championships alongside MJ. So, safe to assume, he knew MJ’s personality and his will.

However, in his latest interview, Kerr claimed something that is extremely hard to believe. The current Warriors coach claimed that Draymond Green, an integral part of the Golden State roster, has a personality similar to MJ. Kerr clarified that although the two have very different playing styles, their dominance and passion were the same.

Kerr: “Games are totally different, but the personalities are very similar. Dominating presence, maniacal competitors, incredibly passionate and intense. Draymond is probably more emotional, but Michael was equally as intense.”

“Games are totally different, but the personalities are very similar. Dominating presence, maniacal competitors, incredibly passionate and intense. Draymond is probably more emotional, but Michael was equally as intense.” – Kerr compares Draymond to MJ (via @WillardAndDibs). — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 14, 2023

Perhaps Kerr’s fondness for the team he has coached since 2014 has muddled his memory. While it is true that Draymond Green is fiercely competitive, to claim he shared a similar dominating presence is an exaggeration beyond exaggerations. Perhaps Steve Kerr was noting Green punching Jordan Poole and remembered how similar it was to that infamous interaction between him and Michael Jordan.

MJ’s dominance was palpable

The stories you hear about Michael Jordan from former rivals and teammates all have one thing in common, everyone knew not to make Jordan mad. The Bulls legend was so overwhelming on the court that players thought twice before even talking trash to him.

Green is nowhere close to that level of intimidation. Jordan’s intimidation wasn’t just physical but also mental. He could toy with his opponents and showcase the difference in their leagues at the drop of a hat. Even legendary players like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird acknowledged MJ as the greatest, fiercest competitor. Extremely hard to imagine Green on the same level.