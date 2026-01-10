Calling LeBron James ‘The Blueprint,’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Describes How He Got LBJ’s Jersey

Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks was not a good day for the LA Lakers’ LeBron James. LA lost 105-101 in what looks like a close game on paper, but it really wasn’t. And even though LeBron turned in his best performance of the season, posting 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in 33 minutes, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of him more than a few times… and then took his jersey to boot.

Giannis didn’t actually have the game he would have hoped for, especially with the evening news ripe with speculation about his commitment to the Bucks. He recorded 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a little more than half an hour. More importantly, though, he managed a block and a steal against LeBron on two late-game possessions to secure the win for Milwaukee.

Following the game, the Greek Freak was seen donning LeBron’s jersey. In an interview, he later explained how he managed to secure that elusive piece of garment for himself.

“I got his jersey tonight. I think he’s the blueprint for every athlete, not just a basketball athlete. To be able to be consistent for 23 years, available, be a winner, lead by example is incredible. And any opportunity I have to be around greatness and compete against greatness, I will always take it,” Giannis said, praising LeBron.

“I never take it for granted. I have the utmost respect for him and his family and the way he’s carried himself for 23 years. As I said, I miss going against him. I think he brings the best out of me as a player, and he’s one of the guys I definitely look up to, on the field and off the field,” the Bucks star continued.

When asked how he actually managed to get his jersey, the Greek power guard simply said, “I asked for it,” before noting that this could probably be the last time they would ever play against each other.

“I hadn’t played him since 2022 … 4 years later to play against him. So, I just asked him and said, ‘Hey, can I have the jersey?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s yours.’ I think he has respect for me, but I definitely have a lot of respect for him … when I embrace him, he knows I have the utmost respect for him,” Giannis explained.

“I got his jersey tonight.” Giannis has the utmost respect for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/woRFIJe1vD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 10, 2026



Giannis, who has now spent 13 years in the NBA, said that while everyone praises LeBron for playing at the top level for 23 years, very few can truly grasp how difficult that is. The Greek Freak added that after a decade in the league, the sheer hard work that has gone into LeBron’s longevity is only now starting to fully sink in.

“I can see how hard my journey has been. I can (only) imagine how hard his journey has been,” Giannis added.