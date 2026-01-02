“I Don’t Want to Break”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Conveys His Desperate Desire to Win After Heartbreaking Wizards Loss

The Milwaukee Bucks are free-falling, and it’s getting ugly. At the beginning of the year, there were many who thought that Milwaukee could duke it out with Eastern Conference heavy-hitters despite losing Damian Lillard and having a rag-tag group of guys. Over 30 games into the season and this ship might’ve sailed.

Giannis and the Bucks dropped a game to the last-place Washington Wizards 114-113 on New Year’s Eve. Milwaukee had the game in their hands, but in the final sequence, they missed a shot, Giannis got blocked, and a CJ McCollum hit a baseline dagger moments later. The loss puts Milwaukee at No. 11 heading into the new year. Suffice to say, it’s a bad time for the All-Star break to be coming up.

One person who doesn’t feel like breaking is the Greek Freak himself. During a recent interview with the media, he opened up about how difficult this losing season has been, especially considering that his entire stint in the NBA has seen nothing but early success for the Bucks.

“Tomorrow is going to be January 1st, right? We’re 11th in the East. My whole career we’ve had winning seasons. January to February before the [All-Star] break, you gotta stack up wins and we have a tough schedule,” admitted the 31-year-old superstar. It doesn’t help that a narrative for Milwaukee this entire season has been keeping the Greek Freak happy due to the nonstop trade rumors.

To put some Bucks’ fans hearts at ease, Giannis didn’t sound demoralized or even disheartened by this latest loss. If anything, he sounded more motivated than ever. It sounded like a player who knew that he and his team have some big tasks ahead of them, but he seems more than willing to take the challenge.

“I don’t think people understand. This can make us or break us. I don’t want to break, I want to be made. As a leader, gotta keep myself accountable. Keep on trying to do the right thing. Keep on moving the ball. I gotta playmake more, and just hope that can inspire people to follow and try to do the right thing,” he added.

It’s a double-edged sword. Antetokounmpo has done everything for Milwaukee. He put the city and the team on the map after years of obscurity. And most importantly, he won the city a ring. That’s more than anyone else can say. But at the same time, the Bucks are losing games WITH Giannis in. This team just doesn’t have the juice right now.

Some can point fingers at head coach Doc Rivers and his lack of offensive ingenuity. Others could aim their anger at the noise Giannis has created with the trade rumors that never seem to go away. Time is slowly ticking away on this season. It doesn’t seem like any of the noise will calm down until the Bucks start putting W’s in the column.

The good news is they still have the second half of the year. At this point, Milwaukee could sneak into the postseason through the Play-In and possibly catch fire at that point. It’s happened before. And as the NBA has proven over the last several years, anything is possible.

But the fear is whether the Bucks could even qualify for the Play-In. Their schedule is not getting easier and this is their second straight loss to the Wizards, proving that there are no easy games on the schedule. Giannis wasn’t lying when he said he would do whatever it takes. He just might be doing whatever it takes with a different color uniform on.