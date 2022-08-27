Michael Jordan’s “10” beats out LeBron’s “1” as former Raptors legend brings a new angle in the goat debate

While comparing Michael Jordan to LeBron James, Jalen Rose talks about the differences in the two megastars’ resumes.

The NBA has been blessed with several talented superstars throughout the course of its 75 years of existence. Many, in their own way, have revolutionized the game, however, when talking about the famous GOAT debate, only two players dominate in that conversation – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Both these superstars are proven winners. With each of them having a ridiculously long list of achievements under their belts, it is pretty challenging to regard one player as better than the other.

However, despite it being a challenging task for many, Jalen Rose was pretty clear with his pick for this ongoing debate. Comparing a few aspects of the two icons’ resumes, the $50 million-worth analyst selected MJ as his choice.

“What Michael Jordan achieved on the court is greater”: Jalen Rose

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Courtside Club”, host Rachel DeMita asked Jalen for his opinions on the difficulties of comparing eras.

To which, the former 6-foot-8 swingman initially responded with:

“It’s hard to compare eras, but there are a few things that allow you to do so. And when you talk about the best players of all time, you ultimately start talking about who’s the GOAT. And when you talk about GOAT, the first word is ‘Greatest’. That means achieved more than somebody else.”

Further, the 2000 Most Improved Player went to take LeBron and Michael as an example, stating that one could compare the two of their greatness. Regarding “His Airness” as the greater player of the two, the 13-year NBA veteran concluded:

“If we’re comparing Michael Jordan’s and LeBron. For example, Michael Jordan got 10 scoring titles, LeBron has 1. Michael Jordan had been defensive player of the year in the NBA, LeBron hasn’t. Michael Jordan has 2 separate three-pears, LeBron doesn’t have a three-peat. So like, you don’t necessarily even need to watch them play to acknowledge that what Michael Jordan achieved just solely on the court is greater, it’s more than.”

This is one debate in particular that has been creating a rift between the two fan bases for many years and might not have an outright correct answer in the near future.

However, at age 37, LBJ is still playing at an MVP level, and his performance over the next few years can drastically change the dynamics of the GOAT debate.

