“Cam Reddish has an athleticism which is off the chart”: When Kevin Durant lauded and broke down the Hawks guard’s game before his Duke days

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant broke down some of the then-high school stars’ games like LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson among others. KD also hyped up current Hawks guard Cam Reddish.

Cam Reddish was part of the star-studded 2019 Draft Class alongside Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett and many other stars. Getting picked by the Atlanta Hawks with their 10th pick in the draft, initially, many believed the other 9 teams passed on a sensational player.

Reddish is an important player of the second unit on Trae Young’s Hawks team. However, after his first two campaigns as a pro, many believe Cam hasn’t been of great production, and somewhat of a bust. But don’t consider all the injuries he sustained during his Duke and early rookie season.

No doubt, he hasn’t played like the superstar he once was projected to be back in high school or even under Coach K as a Duke Blue Devil. But on numerous occasions over the past two seasons, Reddish has shown several sparks of being an All-Star calibre player.

When Kevin Durant hyped up Cam Reddish while breaking down his high school game

Being ranked as the 3rd best player nationally in the Class of 2018, Cam Reddish was easily one of the deadliest in the nation. Averaging 22.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a senior, there was virtually no defender who could stop Reddish from going on a scoring outburst. Not only was the comb-guard named the 2018 Mr Pennsylvania Basketball, but was also selected to play the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit All-Star Game.

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant did a video where he broke down the games’ of some of the then-top high-schoolers. Apart from talking about Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball, Keldon Johnson, Cole Anthony among others. One more name which was brought up in the video was Cam Reddish’s. Durant praised the then-senior:

“Cam Reddish. Athletic, long arms, quick in transition. This kid can be a pro if he puts the work in, for sure. His athleticism is off the charts. You can spin and keep going and finish at the rim like that, next level. Catch and shoot game – on point. I like this kid man, he’s gonna be a star. Nice feel for the game.”

After listening to Durant, Reddish was humbled by the praises he received.

@KDTrey5 Appreciate you bro!!! Means a lot! Holla at you in a few years lol https://t.co/0q19YboC41 — Cam Reddish (@camreddish) November 28, 2017

Sure, Reddish is not yet the star who KD once glorified him to be. However, Reddish has proved to us on several instances he could very well be an elite player in today’s league. Hopefully, Cam doesn’t sustain any more serious injuries this season. If he manages to play with the confidence he once had in Duke, there is no doubt Reddish can be a nightmare for any defender in the NBA.