Myles Turner Opens Up on Pacers Fans’ Feelings Towards Him, Former Teammates’ Reactions to Bucks Deal

Myles Turner did the unthinkable in the offseason by signing for division rivals the Milwaukee Bucks, just weeks after a triumphant run to the Finals with the Indiana Pacers. Well, his teammates aren’t too bothered or taken aback by the decision, but if you’re an Indiana fan and are holding grudges against the big man, well, he understands.

Turner, now a Buck looking to chase rings with Giannis Antetokounmpo, recently revealed how his Pacers teammates were supportive of him ahead of this new chapter in life. They understand how he’s given his all for Indiana for the last decade. Now is the time for him to move on and play next to a modern-day GOAT.

The fans, however, will be more emotional. Turner was at a Summer League game earlier today, where he was asked about the reaction from those associated with the Pacers. He ended up taking a dig at the fans.

“I heard from a couple of guys yesterday,” he began. “I think everybody is happy for me more than anything. Everybody knows how much I put into this… If anything, I think it will be received really positively. But maybe not too positively from the fans.”

Turner then admitted, seemingly honestly, that he has no idea how the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd will receive him when he returns to play in a Milwaukee uniform this upcoming season. “I think it’s gonna be half and half. You know, there’s… even [during] my time there, there [were] a lot of people that wanted me off the team, and now they got what they wanted. Now they’re complaining still,” he slyly added.

That said, Turner is nothing but respectful towards Indiana. He insisted that he would always be a Hoosier, stating that there was “no love lost”. But the NBA is a business, and when the opportunity came for him to join a team that offered him a big paycheck and a chance to play alongside Antetokounmpo, he could not say no.

In fact, the “Greek Freak” played a big role in bringing the 29-year-old to the Bucks. On vacation, Giannis spoke to Turner on the phone and discussed a potential front-court partnership with him. It’s one that Turner thinks will blossom into a good fit.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Turner can surpass the bar he set in Indiana and reach new levels in Milwaukee, or if this move ends up being one he regrets.