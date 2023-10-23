Campaigning For Dwight Howard To Receive $3.2 Million Contract, Shaquille O’Neal Showcases His ‘Last Chance’ At An NBA Return

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t exactly the most pleasant NBA player during his time in the league. Over the course of his 19-year NBA career, Shaq made plenty of enemies both on and off the court. Through the years, he had maintained a rather infamous beef with Dwight Howard. However, things have changed recently. In fact, the Big Diesel has been advocating for Howard’s return to the NBA over the last few months.

Recently, he shared a post on Instagram, campaigning for “Superman” to receive a $3.2 million contract. With him having worked out with the Golden State Warriors, many believe the bay would be his ideal destination. But, from what Shaq has posted, it looks like he believes that the Memphis Grizzlies, who recently lost Steven Adams to injury, would be the best option for him instead.

Shaquille O’Neal shares post suggesting the Memphis Grizzlies should target Dwight Howard

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal shared an interesting story on Instagram. The story in question featured a post that suggested the Memphis Grizzlies could be Dwight Howard’s best shot at an NBA return. There has been plenty of buzz about a potential NBA return for Howard, and Shaq seems to believe the Grizzlies would be the best option.

Steven Adams is slated to be unavailable for the upcoming season due to knee surgery. This means a big man is needed for the Grizzlies now. Howard would be an ideal signing, not just because he is a center, but also because of the veteran experience he would bring to the team.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season, he averaged a measly six points and six rebounds per game with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, in 2022-2023, he took his talents to Taiwan, where he played with the Taoyuan Leopards. There, he looked like his former All-NBA self, averaging 23 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1716292650624765986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cytz1xcBcJd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It would be great to see Howard make a return to the NBA. He still has what it takes to be an integral part of any NBA franchise. Hopefully, a team takes a chance on him.

Howard has been receiving a lot of love from Shaq in recent times

Dwight Howard has had his fair share of critics over the years. But, perhaps his most famous one is Shaquille O’Neal. That being said, the dynamic between the two has been quite the opposite in recent times. Shaq, who usually ridicules Howard, has been showing him a lot of love in recent times.

From advocating his place in the NBA 75 team to sharing some of Howard’s best highlights. It would seem as though O’Neal is finally acknowledging his former nemesis as a great player.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1689548052481409025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s great to see the two mending their relationship, albeit not in person. Nevertheless, Howard idolized Shaq growing up, and for the latter to finally give the former the respect he deserves shows growth. Perhaps when all is said and done, they can even sit down with each other as friends.