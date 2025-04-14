“Camped For 14 Hours”: $75 LeBron James Barbie ‘Ken’ Doll Had NBA Fans Lined Up In Los Angeles

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LeBron James has achieved a ton over the course of his career, but his latest milestone may leave some fans scratching their heads. As part of Mattel’s ‘Kenbassador’ line, the toy company has honored King James with a doll in his likeness to celebrate him as a role model and his ability as an icon to transcend culture and set a “positive example for the next generation.” The doll sells for $75, and fans have made it their personal mission to get their hands on one.

The demand for LeBron’s Ken doll is as high as you could imagine, and fans have taken to camping outside the Undefeated store in Fairfax in order to ensure they wouldn’t be too late for the official launch.

ABC News was on-site to interview a few of the fans in line, and it turns out they took this job seriously. Because of a limited supply of only 300 dolls, fans bit the bullet and waited. “Fans camped for 14 hours,” reported one page which turned out to be true as the line extended down the street to be the first to get their hands on the doll.

“We came yesterday, a good little 14 hours, and uh, about to get my LeBron doll,” one fan said. “It was worth it.”

Fans camped for 14 hours to get the new LeBron Ken doll 🤯

Fans camped for 14 hours to get the new LeBron Ken doll 🤯

Of course, James mania seems to be at an all-time high, as the 22-year NBA veteran has found himself catapulted into meme culture notoriety over the past few months. From songs like ‘You are my sunshine’ to a Michael Jackson-inspired ‘Man on the Lakers,’ James is almost being worshipped as his career slowly comes to its last stages.

Talk about impact, eh?

LeBron James’ initial reactions to the doll

Despite having a huge say in the design process of the doll, James’ reaction upon seeing the finished product converts nothing but joy. In a video posted by the Associated Press’ YouTube channel, we can see James’ full response to holding the doll he inspired for the first time.

The doll has subtle nods to all his most valuable partnerships, including Nike shoes and Beats by Dre headphones. It also features a personal touch, with ‘BBZ’ and ‘James Gang’ written on his shoes, a nod to his children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, and his family name.

While he did joke about his doll being slightly slimmer than he was and having to hit the gym to regain some of his famed muscle, it’s clear that the doll means a lot to the 20x All-NBA phenom.