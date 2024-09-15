“Accidentally Dodged Your Kiss”: How Ayesha Curry Found Out That Stephen Curry Liked Her

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are one of the most beloved NBA couples out there. Their chemistry is enviable when they are in each other’s company. In 2022, Buzzfeed put them through a relationship test to get some insight on how much they know about each other.

Mid-way through the fun QandA type test, they were asked to recall the first instance when they realized they were interested in each other. Curry initially misunderstood the question. He thought he had to name the first time he found out Ayesha was in love with him.

He said,

“Our first date wasn’t necessarily our first date to her. Therefore, I am very confused about the answer. Because I’m gonna say the first time I realized you were interested in me was outside of Ryburn Dorm at Davidson College.”

Ayesha Curry was disappointed with the answer. She told Steph that he misinterpreted the question. Then she brought up a hilarious incident when it was her turn to answer.

She realized that Steph is interested in her for the first time when he tried to kiss her in the middle of a conversation. However, much to his dismay, she inadvertently evaded the kiss, leaving him high and dry.

Ayesha was taken aback by Steph because she thought he was too cool to date her. She recounted,

“The first time I realized you [Steph] were interested in me when I accidentally dodged your kiss in the studio. Because you came at my face when I was speaking mid-conversation.”

At this point, Steph despondently declared that Ayesha had curbed him for the kiss. However, she denied the accusation vehemently, “You didn’t get curbed, I didn’t know that was happening. I just didn’t think I was cool enough for you so I couldn’t believe it.”

The BuzzFeed test was a great example of how the husband-and-wife duo has a lot of fun with each other. In 2003, the two met as teenagers at a church in North Catalonia.

But their love blossomed in 2008 when they were at Davidson. By 2008, Steph Curry was already a legitimate NBA prospect and had broken the All-Time NCAA record for total three-pointers in a season with 162 threes.

He came close to Ayesha when the two attended the 2008 ESPYs award together. In 2009, they officially began to date each other and tied the knot in 2011. They are now proud parents of four children, Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.