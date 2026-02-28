Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Warriors Injury Report (February 28th)

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a bad year for a team that has been called a championship contender by some. Despite Luka Doncic holding up his end of the bargain in offense, the Lakers simply can’t avoid being scored on. After their loss to the Phoenix Suns yesterday (which was their 5th loss in 7 games), the Lakers are struggling at 6th in the Western Conference. And not too far below are the Warriors, who are somehow having a worse season.

The Warriors‘ season hasn’t been disastrous, make no mistake. At times they have looked unbeatable even; ‘at times’ being the operative word there. After a promising start to the season, Golden State has simply failed to hold on to any kind of momentum. Their wins have been just as scattered as their losses.

The Warriors are already without the services of Jimmy Butler for the rest of the season, and as they take on the LA Lakers tonight, they will very likely be without Kristaps Porzingis as well. The bigger worry for the Warriors faithful, of course, would be the availability of Stephen Curry.

Unfortunately, Stephen Curry has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

Warriors vs. Lakers Injury Report: GSW

Stephen Curry — Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Seth Curry — Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Draymond Green — Probable (low back injury management)

Kristaps Porzingis — Questionable (illness) LAL

Rui Hachimura — Doubtful… — GSWNetwork (@gswnetwork_) February 28, 2026

This will be the 10th consecutive game that the Warriors’ leader will be missing out on this season, courtesy of the right patellofemoral pain syndrome, more commonly known as the Runner’s Knee. Curry last donned the Warriors jersey during January 30’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Steph originally suffered from the injury during January 26’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he tried to make a quick return to action against the Pistons, and it backfired as he had to make an early exit.

Before the Pistons game, Curry had made 39 appearances for the Golden State Warriors, averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Steph was rumored to return against the Boston Celtics earlier this month, but his comeback was derailed after experts determined that the 4 time NBA champion needed more time after testing his knee during warmups.

Although at this point, the Warriors playoffs hope seems to be more of a prayer than anything else, Curry does believe that the team has enough in them to at least drag themselves along the distance. Curry hopes to be fit and ready to return to court when that happens.