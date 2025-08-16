“As Bad as the Lakers Were”: Stephen A. Smith Ferociously Defends LeBron James Getting Ranked Over Kobe Bryant by Media

Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Will there ever be a time when NBA players and media personnel view the game at the same level? The answer is most likely no. Unless a former player assumes a position in the media, there’s simply a disconnect in their understanding of the game. The poster child of sports media personalities, Stephen A. Smith, recently gave insight into how the media truly views the game.

Advertisement

Social media runs the sports media industry these days. On the front page of Instagram or X, an analyst can often be seen making a ridiculous, bold take. At the end of the day, as long as the clip attracts views and clicks, everyone behind it is happy. Unfortunately, this has led to a discrepancy in how many people view sports, specifically basketball.

Many argue over Kobe Bryant’s position in the GOAT conversation. Several former players, such as Gilbert Arenas, view Bryant in serious contention for the crown but don’t see the same approval from those who are in front of the camera daily. The three-time All-Star sat down with Stephen A. Smith to ask the ESPN star a genuine question.

“What is the criteria that the media uses?” Arenas asked on Gil’s Arena.

Ring culture has become a huge topic of conversation and is at times even toxic. Arenas and other people within NBA circles understand that not every player can win. That’s the unfortunate nature of basketball and sports in general. As a result, it’s often a factor when crafting all-time lists.

Arenas doesn’t see that same consideration from media personnel. Smith gave him a lengthy response.

“I don’t think there’s one definitive answer to that, to be in fairness to you,” Smith said. “I think that’s one of the great things about this podcast is that, no matter how we feel, when y’all open y’all mouth and start talking basketball [we have to respect it].”

Although Smith couldn’t provide a solid answer to Arenas’ question, he dove deeper into the conversation surrounding Bryant. He even went as far as to defend why he views LeBron James ahead of The Black Mamba.

“When you’re playing with Shaq and the rest of the crew, and ultimately Gasol, Bynum, you had a crew. When you struggled, you really struggled. That was never LeBron,” Smith proclaimed. “Everywhere he’s been, teams have elevated. With LeBron James, no team would have been as bad as the Lakers were.”

Fans are quick to dismiss James due to the stellar talent he has shared the court with, but they forget what he has done in dire situations. In 2007, LeBron led a lackluster Cleveland Cavaliers team to the NBA Finals. The most recent instance of James’ heroics was his outstanding 2018 NBA Finals run.

Smith makes a compelling point, which is why the GOAT debate is so complex. So many things outside of individual ability need to be taken into consideration. There’s no denying the greatness of someone like Bryant, but in comparison to James’ entire body of work, he will find himself with the short end of the stick.