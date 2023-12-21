“Shaquille O’Neal Was SO MAD”: Charles Barkley Delves Into Aftermath of ‘Hilarious’ ‘One-Two-Back-to-One’ Episode

It’s been over four years since Charles Barkley made Shaquille O’Neal infuriated after constantly interrupting him in an episode of Inside The NBA. Though Shaq is mostly known to be the funny and jolliest guy in the room, Charles Barkley had once successfully got into the nerves of the Big Man by constantly poking him during the hilarious 2019 ‘One-two-back-to-one’ episode of the show.

In the latest episode of The Steam Room, Barkley and Ernie Johnson got together to reminisce about the moment and discussed how angry Shaq had gotten during that time. A fan inquired about the scene after the cameras had cut and if Shaq was really as angry as he was on air following the shoot. Terming it as one of the greatest stories in the Inside’s history, Sir Charles replied,

“Shaq was so mad, he didn’t speak to us the rest of the night or the next day. He was really mad and I had to let it go ’cause once I realized once he flips the switch to mad, anything can happen.”

Barkley continued sticking to his statement of calling Shaq “sensitive” despite making everyone around him laugh and enjoy his jolly and frolic nature. He further revealed that the Big Man had been upset with the crew for over three days, and after Kenny Smith urged Chuck to apologize, matters came to a resolution.

To provide context, the crew had participated in a segment sponsored by Tissot in 2019, where each panelist had to discuss the playoff series between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets. At the same time, their conversation was timed for three minutes. While Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley got to set their points within the stipulated time, Shaquille O’Neal was constantly interrupted by the Chuckster, which made the Big Man lose his cool.

The funniest part was Shaq hilariously quoting the now-famous words,

“It’s supposed to be one, two, three, not one, two, back to one.”

Barkley mocked the Diesel by addressing him as ‘Mr. Sensitive.’ The mediator, Ernie Johnson, could not control his laughter, and Shaq was on the verge of throwing a metal can at the Suns MVP for this incident.

Perhaps, we can only imagine how bothered the Big Man was with Chuck’s constant poking during that episode. It only takes some words or actions to turn a person extremely upset with someone, even for a fun and jolly guy like Shaquille O’Neal.

The TNT crew reminisced about Shaq losing his cool in the Inside Show in 2021

Charles Barkley getting on the nerves of Shaquille O’Neal in the 2019 Inside Show episode has got to be one of the funniest moments in the history of this show. In 2021, the TNT crew wholeheartedly reminisced about this incident, commending Charles Barkley for bringing more content to the show by getting on to Shaq’s nerves.

However, despite Shaq losing his cool, it does not stop the Suns legend from pushing Shaq’s buttons to test him. In a 2022 episode of the show, Chuck kept flirting with the idea of once again annoying the most out of the Diesel.

However, the big man knew the tricks this time and decided to keep his cool. In response to Chuck’s constant taunts and poking the 4x NBA champion replied, “Y’all can’t mess up my day…I’mma be peaceful.”