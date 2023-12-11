“You Don’t Wanna Watch This Sh*t”: Charles Barkley Cursed Out The Knicks on Live TV In Their Bout Against LeBron James’ Cavs in 2017

The ever-so-hilarious Charles Barkley generally does not have a filter while speaking on TV. Apart from his interviews, over the years, the TNT analyst has a habit of not paying heed to his surroundings even on Live TV. That aspect of his personality came out back in February 2017, during a game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The clip of the incident was posted by Sports Geek 2 on YouTube.

Barkley ended up using the word ‘s**t’ as he attempted to make his point about former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis. Playing against LeBron James and company, Porzingis appeared to stumble after hitting his own player while defending. Ernie Johnson initially wanted his fellow analysts to pay attention to the incident, as Chuck revealed his take on the matter.

“I was talking to Spike Lee All-Star weekend, he dying to get kicked out of the guard, you don’t want to watch this s**t everyday,” he said, before quickly correcting himself. “I am sorry man, I apologize,” he quickly said.

Barkley was engaged in conversation with Kristaps Porzingis who was playing at the guard position against LeBron James’ team. The Knicks had an utterly terrible season as they finished last in the Eastern Conference with a 31-51 record.

Barkley, who was obviously frustrated with their showings, seemed especially angry at the then 21-year-old Kristaps Porzingis, suggesting that the Latvian International’s performances did not warrant him starting at the guard position.

Regardless, while Barkley might have a point in airing his frustration at what turned out to be another poor showing, he did cross a line when it came to the expletive. Of course, as always, Chuck quickly realized his mistake and ended up apologizing profusely.

Charles Barkley has a history of cursing on Live TV

Barkley’s open and bold personality means that he is seldom scared to air his unfiltered opinions on TV. That is a habit he has carried over from his playing days, as is evident.

A clip posted on YouTube by The Color Saqib saw Barkley claim he did not give a ‘flying f***’ about the criticism he had been receiving recently. Barkley claimed he did not care what people on the radio said, and proceeded to thank the interviewer when they seemingly responded by answering.

The kind of appearances that he generally makes as an analyst tend to be alongside friends and long-term colleagues. Chuck, as a result, has seemingly forgotten where he was while speaking his mind multiple times.

Something similar happened around a year ago when he claimed he did not want to be like some of the ‘other a**holes’ on television. Needless to say, Barkley’s frankness might have resulted in a range of awkward moments on TV. However, it is a feature that also makes him one of the most entertaining and knowledgeable basketball analysts on NBA TV.