“Can’t Beat A’ja Wilson and Lose to Somebody Else”: Stephen A. Smith Switches Back to Liberty to Win Elusive WNBA Title

The New York Liberty avenged their 2023 WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces in terrific fashion. They defeated A’ja Wilson and Co. by 14 points in Game 4 of their semifinal to eliminate the defending champions and book their berth in the championship series. New York native Stephen A. Smith was ecstatic about the team’s win but warned the team that losing now would be unacceptable.

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst celebrated the Liberty’s win over the Aces and lauded the team for beating the two-time reigning champions and denying them a three-peat. He claimed the roster proved they are ready for any challenge after beating Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and the stacked Las Vegas team. Smith added that it was now championship or bust for New York. He said,

“Liberty stand up, New York stand up. You’re about to bring a championship to New York. I believe in Liberty, you gotta get it done. Can’t beat the Vegas Aces and lose to somebody else. Can’t beat A’ja Wilson and lose to somebody else, no, don’t wanna do that.. Handle your business, this is your time.”

The analyst changed his tune about the Liberty following their Game 2 win over the Aces. Before that victory, he backed Wilson and the Aces throughout the season. He hummed the same tune while previewing the semifinal series between the Aces and the Liberty. He said,

“As long as the Las Vegas Aces are fully loaded and led by A’ja Wilson, ain’t nobody beating them. They’re going to three-peat, plain and simple.”

Smith made the claim despite New York beating Las Vegas thrice in the regular season. While the Liberty are now the favorites to win the title regardless of which team they face in the Finals, they will likely prefer facing the Connecticut Sun over the Minnesota Lynx in the championship series.

Liberty’s record against their potential Finals opponent

On Tuesday, the Lynx and Sun will face off in a do-or-die Game 5 at the Target Center in Minnesota to determine which team will battle the Liberty in the WNBA Finals. While New York will back themselves against either team, they will feel a lot more confident about their chances against Connecticut.

They faced the Sun four times in the regular season and beat them thrice. On the flip side, They lost two out of their three games against the Lynx and were held under 80 points in all three outings.

New York is waiting with bated breath to see which team will join them in the Finals, which promises to be an incredible duel, regardless of who wins and advances on Tuesday night.