Fact Check: Did Draymond Green Purchase An $80000 Testicle Chain?

Draymond Green is seen wearing the finest clothes, watches, and jewelry when not donning his Golden State Warriors uniform. Recently, it was alleged that the Golden State Warriors leader acquired an $80,000 chain. Considering his love for jewelry, this doesn’t seem like a far-fetched claim. However, the details of the chain say otherwise.

Draymond Green was claimed to have made an $80,000 purchase, acquiring a “diamond testicle chain”. However, while this may be a hilarious claim, it is nothing more than a hoax born from a fan account on social media. The video of the chain was uploaded by a popular parody X (formerly “Twitter”) user, NBA Centel, a page mimicking NBA Central – a popular and credible basketball news account.

While this is a hoax, social media users justifiably erupted into laughter and reactions as soon as the post went viral. For his actions, yet again, Green was on the butt end of some nasty, yet admittedly hilarious comments.

One fan alleged that Green had modeled the shape of the jewelry after LeBron James’s private parts, referencing the running joke within the NBA community that Draymond now worships ‘the King’.

Others took a different route in trolling the Warriors star, stating that his most famous cheap shots now make all the sense in the world.

This post by NBA Centel comes right after the Warriors’ game against the Charlotte Hornets. During this contest, Green kicked Grant Williams intentionally in his groin. As one might expect, these actions were seen as ‘dirty’ by the wider NBA community, prompting somewhat of an agenda against the Warriors big man all over again on social media.

This isn’t the only time that Dray has pulled something of this nature. During the 2016 postseason, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Thunder, Green took a shot at Steven Adams in the groin area. Surprisingly, however, the opposing big man had no violent reaction to this, allowing Draymond to get off the hook without physical consequences for his actions.

At this rate, Draymond Green’s repertoire of ‘groin shots’ may never come to an end. Fans can likely expect at least a few more cases to pop up in the upcoming few years. And when they happen, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the very same memes and mockery crop up all over again.