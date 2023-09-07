“Can’t Put Kevin Durant Above LeBron James!”: Stephen A Smith Highlights ‘Key Quality’ Edging Lakers Superstar Past 13x All-Star

In the current era of the NBA, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have established themselves as greats of the league with their exemplary careers. First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith also subscribes to the popular notion of greatness attached to these players. However, SAS believes LeBron’s excellent leadership skills are a key quality that separates him from Kevin Durant. In episode 85 of Club Shay Shay, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe discussed the key aspects that make both LeBron James and Kevin Durant special. Though both players have differing qualities of praise, James seems to edge Durant out as a team leader, which very well proves his credibility over the two-time NBA champion.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe in his show Club Shay Shay, SAS differentiated between LBJ and KD by questioning the slim reaper’s leadership qualities in the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns. Despite these teams being heavily touted for championships, KD failed to lead them to a successful NBA Finals victory. However, what makes LeBron James exceptional is his willingness to take responsibility as a leader. This has advertently translated to the team successes LBJ has enjoyed during his 21 seasons playing in the NBA.

Stephen A. Smith questions Kevin Durant’s leadership skills over LeBron James’ brilliance

Stephen A. Smith very well agrees that Kevin Durant is a gem of a player in the NBA. However, what separates KD from LeBron James’ brilliance is his leadership skills for his team. Being a part of the Cavs, the Heat, and the Lakers, James successfully led all these teams to successful title contentions. However, though KD has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, these successes never translated during his early stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and later with the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns. Adding his two cents on this comparison, SAS said:

“I think that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest player that I’ve ever seen. But when I saw how things materialized in Brooklyn, then he went to Phoenix, and got bounced out in the second round off Denver, what I said was, I can’t put them [Kevin Durant] above LeBron [James]. I used to look at him in his offensive arsenal and think that. But what I realized is that I’m not showing enough respect and appreciation to the leadership that Lebron has exerted and exhibited. LeBron has been the face of every franchise he has been on, even though D-Wade was that lead in Miami. And when you look at LeBron, what he had to deal with Kyrie, what he had to deal with when he arrived in LA, what he had to deal with all the vitriol aimed in this or in Miami and stuff like. Mental toughness, ultimately leadership, accountability. You know, of course his years in Cleveland, when you look at all these things, he showed an ability to deal with things Kevin Durant did not.”

Currently, the Phoenix Suns seem to be straying from the objective of their title contention aspirations. However, perhaps KD and Devin Booker need to step up in order for their team to hold SAS’s comparison wrong.

Stephen A. Smith was disappointed with KD’s comments about smoking weed

Kevin Durant has been seemingly candid about the usage of marijuana or smoking weed. However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban seemed quite concerned with KD’s take and considered this as a necessary ‘vice’ for the players in his team. And well enough, Stephen A. Smith also chimed in, agreeing with Cuban’s comments.

SAS felt rather ashamed of Kevin Durant encouraging the use of narcotics among players. There has been no response on KD’s end with regard to SAS’s comments. However, in the long run, perhaps Durant’s uncanny take on weed might come back to haunt him further.