“LeBron James Always Was a Scorer!”: Kevin Durant Voices His Opinion On The Pass-First Narrative Built Around Lakers Superstar

LeBron James prides himself on being the only player in the top 10 of both the scoring and assists charts. The soon-to-be number-one scorer is also closing in on the top three most assists ever. Currently sitting at 6, he’s only 20 assists away from entering the top 4.

Chris Paul, his banana boat crewmate, is currently ranked third, trailing only Jason Kidd and John Stockton. While nobody in this era could probably reach Stockton, Bron could very well end up becoming the number 2 on the list if he plays three more seasons.

Averaging seven assists a game and playing about 60 games a season, he could come for that spot soon enough. And knowing Bron, he’d keep playing even if Chris Paul retired. No record is safe when Bron is active, barring the 11 championships Bill Russell won.

All of this has given LeBron James fanatics a narrative: he’s a small forward turned point guard who likes to pass the ball first. Kevin Durant thinks otherwise.

“I ain’t never really fall for that pass first type. LeBron always was a scorer, that could pass.” Kevin Durant on LBJ nearing Kareem’s scoring record as a pass-first guy 😅pic.twitter.com/887xImoRxv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 28, 2023

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about scoring

If Durant hadn’t missed nearly two seasons due to injury, he’d be much higher on the scoring charts. Since 2019-20, he’s missed 156 games, which translates to a rough estimate of 4,260, taking into account his career average.

He has 26,484 points, and if the missed points were taken into account, he’d be sitting above Shaquille O’Neal, chasing down Wilt Chamberlain. A prolific scorer knows another scorer when he sees one.

LeBron James may have fooled his followers with his attempts to play down his accomplishments. Flattered by the appreciation given to him by the fans, Bron and his PR team played into the narrative. But knowing how important scoring is to him, Durant disagrees with the logic.

He believes that he’s a scorer who also knows how to pass the rock. True pass-first guys are like John Stockton and Jason Kidd; they always made sure others took their shots before they took theirs.

LeBron always has the ball in his hand, and his 4th quarter numbers say it all. He leads the league in clutch scoring, the polar opposite of a pass-first player.

LeBron James should stop the humility and accept who he truly is – one of the Greatest of all time

The fake humility is fooling no one—LeBron James knows it too. His narrative of him being just another kid from Akron may look nice for the PR world, but in reality, he is swelling with pride about his accomplishments.

Who wouldn’t be when the CV looks like that? 4 NBA titles, 4 MVPs, 4 FMVPs, multiple records, first in the scoring charts, and a career average that frankly defies time. James should be proud to own it, and he should be vocal about it too.

Sure, some people may find it a tad too gaudy to flaunt their achievements, but those people are hating on him even now. Just go with it, Bron; you’d come out a bit cheery!

