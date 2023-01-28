Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Return Update For the 13x All-Star as Nets Face Julius Randle and Co

Nov 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and guard RJ Barrett (9) and center Jericho Sims (45) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant missed a significant number of games at the latter end of the 2020-2021 regular season because of a hamstring strain on the left side. Last season, he missed six weeks from January to March with an MCL sprain in the left knee. What is Kevin Durant return date this season?

It’s another January and the Slim Reaper has another MCL issue, but this time in his right knee, which has already kept him out of 8 straight games. The Nets have gone 2-6 in that period and are in dire need to get the 13x All-Star back in the line-up.

Will they be having him lead their front again as they face their across-the-river, in-momentum rivals, the New York Knicks? Let’s find out.

Also read: Joel Embiid, Who Told Kevin Durant To ‘Suck It’, Loses $25,000 After His Obscene Gesture

Is Kevin Durant playing against Julius Randle and Co?

As per the Athletic’s Sham Charania’s last update, the Brooklyn Nets expect Kevin Durant to return before the All-star weekend after a re-evaluation around 10th February. KD himself talked about his recovery.

NBA: Kevin Durant joins #NBAHooperVision and talks injury rehab and Kyrie’s recent hot streak. Watch live on the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/HjJKAfJQYH pic.twitter.com/RsMLNeKlSj — Zhaire Maledon (@ZhaireMaledon) January 28, 2023

Meaning KD will be out against the Knicks. And Kyrie Irving will have to manage another game with Durant and try to win it against a confident Knicks team, who just beat the top-seed Celtics by the efforts of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

Do the Nets still stand a chance? Can’t say so, as Ben Simmons left the game against the Pistons early with knee soreness, and they lost the game 130-122 to a lowly team. There’s a slight to no chance they are going to win tonight.

Of course, there’s always a chance for a Knicks collapse, but it might still be a game or two away.

Also read: Kyrie Irving, After Being Snubbed As First Choice, Joins Kevin Durant for Elite Nets Record

The Knicks can become a headache if KD is not back at the earliest

There is going to be a seeding battle between these two teams down the line as they have just two game differential. So, if Durantula misses more games after the 2-weeks revaluation, the Knicks might take their seeding.

So, can the Cavaliers and the Heat. Even the Hawks and the Pacers stand a chance, with the latter having less than a 6-game differential currently. In short, this season can be a recap of the last one if KD is not back at the soonest.

Also read: “Kevin Durant & George Gervin, very comparable styles of play”: George Karl Draws Similarities Between ‘Two Top Five Scores in NBA’