“Can’t Really Argue with What Shaquille O’Neal is Saying”: Rajon Rondo Agrees With 7ft 1″ Lakers Legend’s Assessment of Zion Williamson’s Issues

The New Orleans Pelicans had suffered an embarrassing 133-89 loss in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals. As soon as the contest concluded, fans and even analysts started berating Zion Williamson for an awful display. Playing 26 minutes, the 6ft 6” forward merely recorded 13 points and two rebounds. Shaquille O’Neal was among the many who criticized the NOLA star.

Shaquille O’Neal simply stated that Zion Williamson was currently performing purely on the basis of his talent. In order to take the next big step, the big man needs to improve several things.

“I had the same problem my first and second year. I thought I was running hard… Because my talent’s going to get me 20 [points]. When I started getting to 30-40, it’s because I started doing certain things,” Shaq said.

On the latest episode of Bully Ball, Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins spoke about the same. Rondo revealed that Shaq was spot-on with his take.

“I think for me, it’s accountability. The way Shaq broke his game down, I mean you can’t really argue with what Shaq’s saying. All the things that he should be able to do, he’s not doing.”

Cousins also mentioned the same points as the Big Aristotle. According to him, Zion was able to put up decent-looking numbers solely on the basis of talent. In order to lead the team to new heights, Williamson will be required to put in much more effort.

DeMarcus said,

“Zion is getting by with talent right now, but it’s time to take that extra jump and actually start putting in the right things to become that superstar and lead this team to the new height.”

DeMarcus Cousins was in the same boat as Zion Williamson

Just like Zion Williamson, even DeMarcus Cousins has received a lot of flake for not being in peak physical condition. Cousins was also weighed around the 300-pound mark when he entered the league. For the first few years, Boogie averaged 16.3 points and 9.8 rebounds solely on the basis of his talent. However, by listening to the veterans on his team, the 6ft 10” center put in the extra work. By putting in the effort, the big man was able to put up MVP-like numbers.

“I was also a guy in that position. Coming in early, I didn’t take care of my body the way I should’ve. I didn’t eat the way I was supposed to, I dominated off of just pure talent… I didn’t really take that jump to that next level until I got a vet that could be in my ear constantly and always be on my a** and always have me putting in the extra work.

Doing the small detailed things that go behind the scenes that the casual fan doesn’t get to see on a nightly basis – taking care of your body, eating the correct way, getting e correct rest, watching film, putting in the extra work, being the first guy in and the last guy out, putting up extra shots, even after the game you want to put up extra shots. So, all these small things build you to that next level,” Cousins revealed.

Zion Williamson’s potential is unreal. During college, when he was in shape, Zanos was able to dominate his competition like no other. Even though he’s quite a force to reckon with now, improving his physical condition will unlock a new level that everybody envisioned for him.