Is LeBron James Hurt? Lakers’ Star Appears To Have ‘Popped’ Ankle in 27-Point Comeback Against Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) lays on the floor injured as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) checks on him during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a miraculous win in Dallas tonight. Taking on the dangerous duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, the Lakers came back from a deficit as big as 27 points to win the contest 111-108.

LeBron recorded 26 points, eight rebounds, and a huge chase down block on Kyrie. Anthony Davis led the charge with 30 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks. However, the star of the comeback was Jarred Vanderbilt. The former Timberwolves player sparked multiple Lakers’ runs with his offensive rebounding and stellar defense. He ended the night with 15 points, 17 rebounds, and four steals.

The Lakers, with this win, have climbed up two spots, getting to the 11th seed. However, during the win, they might have cost themselves the rest of their season.

Also Read: “I’m Not Saying No to Her!”: When Michael Jordan Was Passed a Nun’s Letter Dedicated to Him

How badly was LeBron James hurt?

During the third quarter, LeBron James was driving to the hoop when he seemed to have injured his ankle. As he lay down on the floor, Bron claimed to have heard his ankle pop. However, he soon laced his shoes back up and was on the floor, leading the charge.

🚨#Lakers superstar LeBron James said he heard his right ankle “pop” after this play late in the 3rd quarter vs. the #Mavs. LeBron remained in the game but did have a noticeable limp post-game. We will monitor this at https://t.co/SANDkdLNP0 pic.twitter.com/bjIW9aWQIb — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) February 27, 2023

After the game, Darvin Ham said that Bron was ‘good’ and was being evaluated by the medical staff.

Darvin Ham says LeBron James is “good.” He’s being evaluated by the team’s medical staff currently. He’ll be re-evaluated in the morning and then they’ll determine his status moving forward. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 26, 2023

However, clips of Bron leaving the American Airlines Center showed otherwise.

LeBron limps out of AAC — with a 27-point comeback win. pic.twitter.com/7jbcN5JgUG — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 27, 2023

This does not look good, even for an iron-man like LeBron James.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook has a History of Dirty Plays!” : NBA Reddit Exposes Clippers Star For Criminally Illegal Plays

How costly can LeBron’s injury be?

With 20 games left in the season, the Lakers are just one spot out of the play-in seed. They have strung together a three-game winning streak. Despite LeBron not playing a big role in these wins, his presence on the court makes a big impact.

If the Lakers want to keep their play-in/playoffs dream alive, they will have to pray to the Gods that James is alright.

Also Read: “I Take it Upon Myself”: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For the Avoidable Loss Against the Lakers