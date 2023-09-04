25 Years After Snagging $250,000 For ‘Leaving’ Michael Jordan’s Bulls For WCW, Dennis Rodman Obliterates A Guitar On Former Mavs Player’s Head

Dennis Rodman made quite a living playing basketball but also had other interests. A big fan of pro wrestling, ‘The Worm’ recently returned to the squared circle in Chicago. Appearing on the recent AEW All Out pay-per-view, Rodman took the fight to former Dallas Mavericks star, Satnam Singh. It’s likely he felt some nostalgia doing it too. After all, just 25 years ago, he left Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls high and dry during the 1998 NBA Finals to do the same thing for a $250,000 check.

Between Game 3 and Game 4 of the Finals, Rodman took a quick trip to Michigan to feature on WCW. Appearing alongside Hulk Hogan and the nWo, the five-time NBA Champion got “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd, and also a $20,000 once he returned. His visit to Detroit saw the NBA levy a hefty fine on him as he missed media availability. Nevertheless, he made his money back tenfold as he raked in $250,000 for his WCW appearance.

Dennis Rodman makes his return to pro wrestling by smashing a guitar on a former Mavs player’s head

Appearing on the pre-show for the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Dennis Rodman made his return to pro wrestling. Interfering in the match featuring The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn versus Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal, Rodman made quite the impression. One, that was specifically detrimental for Satnam Singh, as he took a guitar to the face.

Singh, who was drafted 52nd overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 did not see it coming. With the referee distracted Rodman made use of the golden opportunity to tip the scales in favor of ‘The Acclaimed’ and ‘Billy Gunn’. But, his involvement didn’t end there. He even got the chance to chokeslam another wrestler making it a well-rounded performance on his part.

All in all, it was a stellar performance from the former two-time Defensive Player of the Year. One that saw him get very emotional beforehand as he returned to the city of Chicago and the United Center after 13 long years.

Admittedly, it was great seeing Rodman dawn his wrestling gear and enter the ring. Although he did harm a fellow former NBA star in the process, it was nothing short of entertaining. Hopefully, this wasn’t just a one-off appearance, and we get to see The Worm smack more people’s heads with guitars in the near future.

Rodman once tried to discourage a former WWE superstar from a career in wrestling

Dennis Rodman certainly seems to be enjoying himself in the ring, but there was a time when he didn’t. In fact, he used to actively discourage others from taking to the squared circle. One person in particular, that Rodman supposedly ‘annoyed’ the most was CJ Perry, or as she was formerly known in WWE, Lana.

According to Perry, Rodman once told her to quit pro wrestling. However, she endured and made a name for herself as the “Ravishing Russian” after reminding The Worm, that he was still working at the age of 60.

Perry made a valid point. The world of pro wrestling isn’t exactly the easiest business to make it in. Nevertheless, there have been plenty of people who’ve made names for themselves. And Rodman, although he is recognized more for his accomplishments on the hardwood floor, will be hoping to make a few memories of his own now, in the middle of the ring.