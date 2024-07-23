Carmelo Anthony Elaborates On How ‘Muhammad Ali Motivation’ Helped Him Drop 62 On Michael Jordan’s Bobcats

Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the New York Knicks rarely gets the recognition it should. Going down as one of the purest scorers in NBA history, Melo knew how to get buckets. Moreover, he brought life back into MSG when the team had been struggling for nearly a decade. Having dropped his most points in a game donning a Knicks jersey, Carmelo dives further into what drove him that night.

Advertisement

Making an appearance on an episode of Podcast P with Paul George, Carmelo Anthony talked about the things that led to his 62-point game night. Dropping a career-high on Michael Jordan’s Bobcats, Melo took inspiration from another great African American sports icon, Muhammad Ali.

“We used to have this guy who used to come to our team and talk to us…He was somebody who came in and helped us out, made sure our mental was right…He sent me a Muhammad Ali tape, like a motivational tape…I’m watching that sh*t all day.”

Anthony mentioned obsessively watching that tape day and night. Whether it be in the car going back home or coming to practice. He even had that video on repeat while suiting up in the team’s locker room.

“All day I’m watching the same sh*t and I look over to Shump (Imam Shumpert.) before the game. I said, ‘Yo. Follow my lead today…Yo, it’s on today.’”

The New York Knicks were 43 games into the season and had a horrendous 16-27 record. Despite having an All-Star on the roster, the team was struggling to win games. And The Big Apple was letting their star player have a piece of their mind.

But that night, Carmelo Anthony went off for a career-high, 62 points. Melo helped the Knicks overcome the Bobcats with a 125-96 final score. His stat sheet had 62 points paired with 13 rebounds, absolutely no turnovers, and just one personal foul.

As per StatMuse, Anthony shot an extremely efficient 65.7% from the field that night, going 23-35. He truly was in the zone as he connected for more than half of his shots from beyond the arc as well, going 6-11, shooting 54.5% from long range.

NY went from a five-game losing streak to stringing together four straight wins, courtesy of Carmelo Anthony’s heroics. Because the way Melo got those 62-points, truly was a thing of beauty.

Carmelo reveals his top three go-to moves

Anthony may go down as one of the greatest to never win an NBA championship. Currently, at the ninth spot on the all-time scoring list with 28,289 career points, Melo was a certified bucket-getter.

A few months ago, Anthony was asked to give his three go-to moves when he was either in a tight spot or just wanted an easy two points. Revealing his top three favorites on an episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, here is what the 10-time All-Star had to say.

“Baseline fade on the left block. Fading baseline, like, left shoulder fade, I would say that. Hesi-pull and I would say, my one dribble pull-up. My jab one dribble pull-up. The hesi-pull, the jab one dribble pull-up, left or right, and then, fade left shoulder.”

Anthony not only gave fans his top three moves but also went a step further and gave us those three moves in favorable order as well.

But those who have been lucky enough to witness Carmelo Anthony in action know how deadly he was with that jab one dribble pull-up. Melo would receive the ball in the low or high post and turn around into a triple-threat stance.

From there, the defender was in his world. Anthony would simply go to work on his opponents with just pump fakes and jab steps. And as overused as this move by was Carmelo, defenders always ended up biting on either the pump fake or the jab step, giving him that sliver of a window to get his shot up; every time down the floor.