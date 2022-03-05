“If Zion Williamson makes a return this season, LeBron James and the Lakers are definitely NOT making the play-in!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Pelicans’ superstar’s latest injury update, hinting at a potential return this year

NBA Superstar Zion Williamson returns to New Orleans after rehab and is now allowed to take part in basketball activities, as per latest reports.

In the summer of 2019, New Orleans Pelicans fans were elated when they selected generational talent, Zion Williamson, with the first-overall pick. Led by athletic forward, Pelicans had a talented young core with the likes of Brandon Ingram and was set up for the foreseeable future. Or at least it seemed to be that way.

Zion Williamson was an all-star last season averaging 27/7/4 on 61% FG. Healthy Zion is a generational talent pic.twitter.com/ynyqnfxBIa — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) March 5, 2022

Fast forward to 2022, Zion Williamson is completely MIA. To make matters worse, it was reported that new signing CJ McCollum couldn’t get in touch with the star. It got so bad that his former teammate JJ Redick went on national TV called him ‘a detached teammate’.

However, all this might change very soon. With the Pelicans firing on all cylinders following the arrival of McCollum, Pelicans fans had another piece of good news with respect to Zion’s potential return and they took to social media to express their feelings.

NBA Twitter reacts as Zion Williamson makes progress in foot injury rehab.

Zion Williamson hasn’t stepped on the court even once this season. However, there is a small possibility that might change. As per latest reports, Williamson is returning to New Orleans and is all set to take part in basketball activities.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2022

While there is no clear indication of a return date, this news will certainly please both the Pelicans front office and fans alike.

With New Orleans currently on a 4-game winning streak and in amongst the play-in spot, this update might just motivate them to make that final push. This would spell trouble for LeBron James and the Lakers, who are near the Pels in the standings, which Twitter user was quick to point out:

So the Pelicans have CJ and Ingram cooking and Zion is potentially on the way too? Ya, the Lakers aren’t making the play-in pic.twitter.com/G5IWJt27jg — AB (@WayToo6ixy) March 5, 2022

If Zion does make a return, a lineup of Brandon Ingram, Cj McCollum, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas sounds unstoppable. At least on the offensive side of the ball.

good luck for the team #1 or #2 who will face the pelicans, Zion, Ingram, McCollum.. Valanciunas in board, Hebert Jones in the defense, Graham of the bench. My goodness. Scary hours — Adelmo Neto (@adelminho_) March 5, 2022

😭When Zion comes back and the Pelicans knock out ADisney & the Lakers out of the playins>>>>> pic.twitter.com/fw6nDPomO7 — MahomeBoy Russ (@Home_Brodie) March 5, 2022

Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab. (via @WillGuillory) pic.twitter.com/MVh0riPflZ — Hoops Unwrapped (@HoopsUSN) March 5, 2022

It will be nice to have Zion Williamson back in and around the team once again. Especially after the chaos earlier in the season. Moreover, it still leaves us with a chance of a potential fairytale return this season. Just imagine Zion makes his debut against the LA Lakers and LeBron James just to knock them out? Oh, a basketball fan can only dream.

