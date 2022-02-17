“Hey daddy, I wanna play too!”: Stephen Curry has a hard time getting Canon Curry off the court, after Warriors trio get their All-Star rings from their kids

Warriors’ All-Stars get their rings from their kids, Stephen Curry cannot seem to get Canon Curry off the court

The Golden State Warriors, as an organization, try to be a family first and a franchise later. At the end of the day, it is all business, but the Dubs try to make it feel as much like a family, as they could. The Warriors system is designed to make players better, while at the same time, winning as much as they can. The best example of the same is Andrew Wiggins making his first All-Star appearance this year.

Tonight is the Dubs’ last game before the All-Star break, and the All-Stars had to be presented with their game rings. To do the same, the front office got the players’ kids to do the honors. For Stephen Curry, Canon presented the ring. For Draymond Green, it was his daughter, and for Andrew Wiggins, it was his daughter Amyah.

The wholesome content your timeline deserves 💛 Steph, Dray and Andrew’s kids surprised their dads tonight with custom rings for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1Q5mAzUDYm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2022

“Hey Dad, I’m tryna start tonight!”: Canon to Stephen Curry

As we have seen and heard over the past few months, Canon Curry is a cute bundle of joy. He’s a huge basketball fan, as Steph has mentioned time and again. Tonight, after presenting the All-Star ring, Canon did not want to get off the court.

Canon said nah, I’m trying to hoop too lol pic.twitter.com/DmAg0THmLe — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 17, 2022

Canon was adorably running around the court, while Stephen Curry tried to get him to leave. Finally, Steph had to hold him up, talk to him, and then Canon left the court. It was an incredibly cute thing to witness right before tip-off.

Well, like father, like son.