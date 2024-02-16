“Sh*t Michael Jordan Gonna Pull Up”: Anthony Edwards Couldn’t Believe the Former Hornets Owner Was Coming to Watch Him Work Out

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Anthony Edwards narrated an interesting tale from his pre-draft process in 2020. With the Charlotte Hornets having the #3 pick in the draft, then-owner Michael Jordan decided to show up for Edwards’ workout. As expected, the guard was in awe of the GOAT, as Ant also received some tips from the Chicago Bulls legend.

Unlike many other 22-year-olds, Anthony Edwards revealed that he wasn’t easily starstruck. While talking to Vanity Fair, the 6ft 5” combo guard stated how he didn’t consider anyone other than the president as a big-time celebrity.

“I don’t consider nobody to be a big celebrity. If you’re not, like, Barack Obama or a president or somebody up there, I don’t consider you no big-time celebrity,” Ant said.

But, upon hearing the news of Michael Jordan coming to watch him work out, Ant was excited. Edwards recollected being amazed by Jordan’s presence. The youngster also disclosed that MJ dished out some tips to help improve his game in the post.

“I was in the gym working out, and we got a call that MJ was gonna pull up,” Edwards says. “I’m like, MJ who? They like, Sh*t, Michael Jordan gonna pull up. I’m like, Bet. He walks in there. That was crazy. I ain’t gonna lie. He was just like, ‘In the post, you using your upper body too much. Use more of your butt,’” Ant narrated.

It was always going to be difficult for Michael Jordan to acquire Anthony Edwards. As expected, Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the #1 pick. With the Golden State Warriors selecting James Wiseman next, the Hornets got the opportunity to pick the next best available guard in LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets would have been pleased with their selection in the 2020 draft. Not only did LaMelo win the Rookie of the Year honors, but he’s also an All-Star who has shown sparks of being an elite offensive talent in the league. Ant also raised a lot of eyebrows after entering the league and is now even mentioned alongside the GOAT.

Anthony Edwards has been compared to Michael Jordan

Over the past few years, Anthony Edwards has often been regarded as the modern-day Michael Jordan. The comparisons began a couple of years ago when fans pointed out the uncanny physical resemblance between Edwards and Jordan.

Later, during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, during Ant’s breakout performance, fans constantly shared clips of the two guards’ identical style of play. By sharing such clips on his Instagram Story, Shaquille O’Neal also agreed with the basketball enthusiasts.

More recently, Kevin Garnett was another personality from the basketball fraternity to chime in on the Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons conversation. A few days ago, KG pointed out the similarities between Ant-Man and Michael Jordan from 1984.

Even though Michael Jordan had more points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in 1984 than Ant is recording this year, Garnett believes that the latter is at the same level. Fans of the Wolves will hope that KG’s take can be backed by Edwards, proving the detractors wrong with his on-court production going ahead.