“Anthony Edwards is One”: Carmelo Anthony Confesses His Confidence in Dwyane Wade-Like Timberwolves Star, Lists His Other Favorite Youngsters

Recently speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony revealed his favorite youngsters in today’s league. Melo talked in detail about his love for Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, claiming that the youngster resembled another great shooting guard from his own time.

“I like Anthony Edwards a lot. I like his approach to the game. He more of like a D-Wade-ish. Like a little bit of D-Wade. That type of power when he go to the hole like,” he said, obviously impressed with the 22-year-old’s incredible ascent. Carmelo believes that just like Dwyane Wade, ANT also faced a similar challenge that he needed to get past, to truly become great.

“Getting comfortable with his jump shot, people forget like D-Wade started getting comfortable with his jump shot and when he started taking his jump, like it took his whole, he changed his whole game after that,” Melo added, before listing some of the other youngsters he liked.

The 39-year-old also talked about Tyrese Haliburton, who recently lost the In-Season tournament Final against the LA Lakers.

“So, Ant Edwards is one, Haliburton will be somebody I would always like,” he said, before claiming that he wanted his former team the New York Knicks to draft Tyrese Haliburton despite having no ties with the organization currently.

Carmelo went on to talk about the likes of Devin Booker, Paulo Banchero, and De’Aaron Fox, claiming that they were all some of the youngsters that he thought had the ‘greatness mentality.’

Of course, ANT has already established himself as one of the league’s best players and appears to be poised to take over from the veterans. He has only recently signed a $260 million, 5-year contract with the Timberwolves and his team’s start to the season has been a clear result of his incredible performances thus far.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ 17-4 start to the season is a franchise record

Edwards’ performance thus far has made him a contender in the conversation of the NBA MVP award and has helped his team to a historic 17-4 start. The Timberwolves have continuously stacked up victories and are currently one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league. Averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, the 22-year-old is taking his game to the next level.

Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have also played at a high level, with Edwards’ performances earning him praise from different circles. This includes the likes of Kevin Garnett and Paul George, who both believe Edwards has recently taken his game to the next level.

Edwards’s fellow young superstar Tyrese Haliburton believes Ant will be a top-5 player within a few years, and as things stand, nobody will be doubting that statement.