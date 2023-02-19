Is Stephen Curry Playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Injury Report for Western Conference Starter

On January 26, Stephen Curry was named an All-Star starter for the 9th time in his career.

After winning the MVP in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, everyone expected yet another spectacular showing from the Warriors’ superstar. Steph set the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena on fire.

The 2x MVP made 16 3-pointers throughout the night and scored 50 points to secure the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP honors.

Last year Steph broke the record for MOST 3PM in a Quarter in an All Star Game with 7 (7/10 3P) in the 3rd Q. Whose record did he break? His own. From the PREVIOUS quarter. He had 6 (6/7 3P) in the 2nd Q of the SAME game.

After this electrifying performance, everyone wanted to see more from Chef Curry. However, we may not get what we desire. Ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star game, here is Stephen Curry’s injury report.

Stephen Curry will MISS the 2023 All-Star Game

The Golden State Warriors superstar was playing at an MVP level to start the season. However, since then, he had a shoulder injury, causing him to miss 11 games. Since then, he came back and was, once again, dominating his opponents before he suffered a leg injury.

While many hoped Steph might return in time for the All-Star game, the same will not happen.

He’s not playing tonight

While it will be a big bummer not to see the 2x MVP light the stage up on fire, the fans will have to make do with Ja Morant replacing him as a starter.

