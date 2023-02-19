Is Stephen Curry Playing in 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Injury Report for Western Conference Starter
On January 26, Stephen Curry was named an All-Star starter for the 9th time in his career.
After winning the MVP in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, everyone expected yet another spectacular showing from the Warriors’ superstar. Steph set the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena on fire.
The 2x MVP made 16 3-pointers throughout the night and scored 50 points to secure the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP honors.
Last year Steph broke the record for MOST 3PM in a Quarter in an All Star Game with 7 (7/10 3P) in the 3rd Q.
Whose record did he break? His own.
From the PREVIOUS quarter.
He had 6 (6/7 3P) in the 2nd Q of the SAME game. pic.twitter.com/1oyUIKOOTm
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 19, 2023
After this electrifying performance, everyone wanted to see more from Chef Curry. However, we may not get what we desire. Ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star game, here is Stephen Curry’s injury report.
Stephen Curry will MISS the 2023 All-Star Game
The Golden State Warriors superstar was playing at an MVP level to start the season. However, since then, he had a shoulder injury, causing him to miss 11 games. Since then, he came back and was, once again, dominating his opponents before he suffered a leg injury.
While many hoped Steph might return in time for the All-Star game, the same will not happen.
He’s not playing tonight
but 30 still deserves his flowers.
One time for 9x #NBAAllStar Stephen Curry 👏 pic.twitter.com/M09JtSmtMV
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 19, 2023
While it will be a big bummer not to see the 2x MVP light the stage up on fire, the fans will have to make do with Ja Morant replacing him as a starter.
