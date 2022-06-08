“Kevin Durant was BETTER than Stephen Curry, Draymond Green knows it”: CJ McCollum gives his take on the KD-Warriors era

Blazers star CJ McCollum comes out with a massively controversial statement on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors during their Kevin Durant era

Just 2 seasons removed from their disastrous 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors are once again back to try and win it all.

So far during this postseason run, their best player Stephen Curry has been instrumental beyond any expectation set by fans.

Despite having a regular season where he looked nothing close to himself on months on end, the Chef has seemingly entered the kitchen once again. With every passing game of the playoffs, he seemed to be wearing his uniform, hat, and apron, before getting the utensils and ingredients prepped and ready. And now, during this finals series against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors’ best player is cooking once again.

Speaking of the Warriors’ best player though, remember this franchise’s Kevin Durant era? When this team broke the NBA? When they were the league’s greatest ever villains? But more importantly here, do you remember all of the arguments about who their best player was?

It was always a close debate between Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, with both players having millions in support behind them. And it seems CJ McCollum has chosen to conclusively join one of these two ranks, adding some serious fuel to the fire.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Colin Cowherd really comparing Draymond Green to YMCA players!”: Hawks’ Trae Young gives analyst a hilarious reality check for his analogy

CJ McCollum believes there is no debate on who the best player was between Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

And in case you were wondering who his vote went to here, it is the Slim Reaper. And we’re inclined to agree with him… sort of.

However, before we add anything here, how about we show you exactly what he had to say on the matter?

Take a look at the tweet below.

CJ McCollum on the Warriors when they had KD: “There’s no debates about who was the best player on that team. We know it was Kevin Durant. Steph knows it was Kevin Durant. Draymond, deep down, he knows it was Kevin Durant.” (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/zaYlPFWHhU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

Judging strictly by how the Warriors’ system worked at the time, of course, Kevin Durant was the best player on the roster. Stephen Curry was still a superstar, yes. But, in Steve Kerr’s system, he was forced to be a star in his role, which was largely a shooter that would continuously relocate, opening up spaces all over the place. On the other hand, KD was simply told to be himself. To do what he wants to, and to let fly whenever he wants to.

Within these parameters, of course KD seemed like the better player. But, what if these parameters were removed?

What if both players were allowed to be themselves, and it wouldn’t be to the detriment of the team? What then?

As unfortunate as it is, guess we’ll never truly find out. But, something tells us the match would be a helluva lot closer than what CJ McCollum would have you believe.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum WILL reach Kevin Durant-status!”: NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady believes Celtics star is on track to reach Nets star-like levels of greatness