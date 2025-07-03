“Carried Around A Lot Of Michael Jordan Tapes”: Kobe Bryant Emulated MJ From Childhood, Says Jermaine O’Neal

Kobe Bryant was never widely known for forming close personal relationships with his on-court rivals. Jermaine O’Neal, though, was one of the few who knew the late legend on a deeper level. Both entered the NBA straight out of high school in the 1996 draft, but their connection went back even further, to their days at youth basketball camps. During his youth, O’Neal spent significant time playing alongside Bryant and recognized early on that Kobe was cut from a different cloth.

Advertisement

According to O’Neal, the two had been competing against each other since they were 13, and even at that young age, Kobe stood out for his intense focus and drive. While other top youth players had talent, his dedication was on another level, hinting early on that he was destined for greatness.

Bryant’s admiration for Michael Jordan ran deep and shaped much of his basketball journey. From a young age, Kobe viewed Jordan not only as the greatest to ever play but also as the blueprint for his own greatness. O’Neal spotted how Bryant would meticulously study MJ’s moves, mindset, and demeanor in an attempt to replicate the six-time champion’s dominance.

“Kobe was always dedicated to basketball,” O’Neal said during his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “And what I mean by that is, he literally carried around a lot of Michael Jordan tapes. Like he would not do the typical things that we’d do at camps. He wouldn’t really hang out much, he was always studying … So I wasn’t surprised to see the type of career that he had.”

Kobe wouldn’t be denied on his quest for greatness, always willing to sacrifice if it meant he could become a better player. Broadcaster Dan Patrick even recalled a time when he spotted the Bryant-less Lakers at a bar and asked where the superstar guard was, only to be greeted with laughter from his teammates.

“Early in his career, you heard a lot of noise about [Kobe wasn’t a great teammate]. I remember people didn’t know a lot about him on his own team,” O’Neal continued. “I think that was his genetic makeup. He was always studying, right? He was always preparing.” This affected how his teammates perceived him, according to the Pacers great.

It’s been said that without Jordan’s contributions to the game, we don’t get the version of Kobe who wreaked havoc on the league for nearly two decades. Jordan, like Bryant, wasn’t known for being the most well-loved teammate early in his career, but winning certainly changes the perspective.

Even after winning three championships alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe’s reputation as a difficult teammate lingered for years. His later success with Pau Gasol, though, who has considered Kobe a brother since joining the Lakers in 2007, helped shift that narrative.

Together, they captured two more titles, showing that Kobe could not only lead but also build strong bonds with those around him, challenging the idea that he was solely a selfish teammate.