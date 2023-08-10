Undeterred By Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Countless’ Attacks on Dwight Howard, 1x NBA Champ Kendrick Perkins Deems Prime ‘Superman’ a Problem

June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (21) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard is widely regarded by many to have been a great NBA center. However, one legend who never rated Dwight, and still doesn’t is Shaquille O’Neal. Big Diesel has always criticized Howard, ever since the 2020 NBA Champion laid claim to the “Superman” monicker. That being said, there are still those who are in awe of his previous skills. In fact, one of Shaq’s former teammates, Kendrick Perkins recently lavished Howard with praise on The Pat Bev Podcast.

Howard’s career has always been under a microscope by many analysts worldwide, but his resume speaks for itself. With a championship, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and several All-NBA, All-Star, and All-Defensive selections to his name, there can be no denying his greatness. Even if there are those who still criticize him greatly.

Despite being criticized by Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard finds a supporter in Kendrick Perkins

Over the years, Dwight Howard has gained a reputation as a failed superstar. While he showcased incredible talent during his tenure with the Orlando Magic, he couldn’t sustain the same level of performance with subsequent teams. Acting as a journeyman, Howard had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, many disregard just how good Prime Howard was. But, one person who doesn’t throw a blind eye Dwight’s way is Kendrick Perkins. The former teammate of Shaquille O’Neal, a notorious critic of Dwight, Perkins recently recalled how incredible a force he was with the Magic.

Speaking to Patrick Beverley on his podcast, Perkins revealed what a problem Howard was. He supported a statement Howard made a few months back, claiming he would pick his prime self over Nikola Jokic. And, even went on to suggest that his averages with the Magic, which was around 20 points and 10 rebounds were exceptional. Especially, considering how physical the game was back in the day.

“Dwight made a statement about that he was taking a prime Dwight over Jokic. And, some people in the world tried to make it seem like he was crazy! Them people wasn’t watching prime Dwight Howard. They talking about, “Oh! He was only averaging 20 and 10!”. Do you know back then…20 and 10 was something serious. Because, the game was played at boxes and elbows. You might finish the game, the game might be 91-85. But man, playing against Dwight was a problem man!”

While he does have several critics, it’s safe to say Dwight has a supporter in Kendrick Perkins. And, to be fair to Big Perk, Howard was definitely a “problem” when he played with the Magic.

Shaq laughed off suggestions comparing the duo of him and Kobe with James Harden and Dwight

Recently, Dwight Howard appeared on the MATH HOFFA, My Expert Opinion Show, where he spoke about his move to Houston. On the show, he revealed that he expected his partnership with James Harden to replicate the success that Shaquille O’Neal had with a young Kobe Bryant. An interesting statement, but one that Shaq found hilarious.

Taking to Instagram, TheBig Aristotle shared a story laughing off Dwight’s suggestions. In, yet another case where he felt the need to clown his fellow center.

Dwight and Shaq’s beef seems to be a never-ending saga. Who knows, if we will ever reach a stage where the two can let bygones be bygones and sit down for a conversation as friends.