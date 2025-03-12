Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Was Afraid JJ Redick’s Wife Would Move Out of LA

Jul 13, 2019; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeannie Buss looks on from her office during an introductory press conference for Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (not pictured) at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers took a massive risk by hiring JJ Redick as their new head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. The new gig wouldn’t just be Redick’s first time as an NBA head coach but his first time coaching professionally, period. Despite the multiple question marks, Redick is thriving. Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, is ecstatic with her decision, but she feared Redick’s wife, Chelsea, would move out of LA, potentially jeopardizing the organization.

A lot of times, fans forget the human element of people in NBA positions. Before Redick accepted the Lakers job, his family lived in Brooklyn. He had to uproot everyone to relocate to Los Angeles. His wife wasn’t the most eager for a refresh.

To make matters worse, Redick and his family lost their house in the California wildfires in early January. Buss had a deep fear that this would be the boiling point for Chelsea.

In a conversation with Julian Edelman on the Games with Names Podcast, Buss explained further regarding the situation.

“I was worried that his wife was going to, ‘Okay, I’m out. I’m done. This was not meant to be,'” Buss said. “Instead, they realized they want to be a part of rebuilding the community. They’ve already taken their place in the Laker family.”

Buss’ fear that Chelsea would want to leave was certainly real. After all, Chelsea was a registered real estate agent in New York, she had established friendships there, and her family was content. The easy decision would’ve been to go back to where she was comfortable.

Instead, the Redick family turned a negative situation into something positive. Chelsea and JJ felt a profound sense of calling to serve their part in helping those in the community who also suffered loss due to the wildfires.

Chelsea’s willingness to stay has had a deeper impact than fans may understand, as it has allowed Redick to remain fully focused on coaching the Lakers to his best abilities. Distractions away from basketball could have directly impacted the team’s success.

Despite not being with the Lakers for a full season yet, Jeanie proclaims JJ, Chelsea and the kids will always be a part of the Lakers family. Although they left a community in Brooklyn, they gained another in Los Angeles.