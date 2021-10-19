“Jason Kidd broke up with me with a ‘thumbs down’”: Gabrielle Union reveals the hilariously unorthodox method the Mavericks head coach used to break up with her in high school

Gabrielle Union says that she dated Jason Kidd in high school and that Kidd broke up with her by giving her a simple ‘thumbs down’.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a couple that have overcome quote the bit of controversy in their early days together as a unit, to be one of the most wholesome husband and wife duos out there in the NBA landscape. They have taken to each other’s social media’s on several occasions to show love to the other.

Of course, before finding one another, the two were involved with other people, dating all the way back to high school. As chronicled quite famously at the time, Dwyane Wade and Siovaughn Funches were married for 8 years before separating in 2010, leading up to a rather messy divorce.

Gabrielle Union on the other hand, starting dating Wade back in 2008. This is part of the reason as to why the Funches-Wade divorce was as messy as it was. Prior to meeting D-Wade however, Union talks about a funnier past flame she had.

Garbielle Union talks about having dated Jason Kidd.

A few years ago, Gabrielle Union took to ‘Hot Ones’ to talk about various things ranging from her life with Dwyane Wade to her past relationship with NBA legend and current Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd, in high school.

Seam Evans, host of ‘Hot Ones’, hilariously brought up the fact that Gabrielle not only dated Kidd in high school, but got broken up with via a ‘thumbs down’ a mere few weeks before junior prom.

“With my father standing there,” added the actress. “It stuck with me. That’s where the karma was like, ‘B**ch, there you are! Because, all the s**t that you’ve been doing to these poor people, and here I am.”

Safe to say that Jason Kidd dating Dwyane Wade’s future wife in high school is as coincidental and flat out strange as it gets.