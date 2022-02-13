“Luka Doncic breaks his own franchise record for the most points scored over a two-game span”: The Mavs MVP becomes the first player since Stephen Curry with 96+ points recorded in a two-game span

Luka Doncic erupts for 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the Mavericks’ tough 99-97 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Luka Doncic and his love for torching up the Los Angeles Clippers continue. Just a few days after exploding for a career-high 51 points against the LA-based team, the Slovenian youngster erupted for a huge 45-point performance.

In the action-packed Clippers-Mavs contest, Doncic stuffed the stat sheet with 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists.

51 PTS last game, 45 PTS tonight 😱@luka7doncic is on a scoring tear for the @dallasmavs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gUx0R3NzFR — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2022

Grabbing the win despite Doncic’s scoring rampage, LAC coach Ty Lue tipped his hats to Luka.

“I just want to win. I don’t care if he (Luka) had 90,” LA coach Tyronn Lue said. “Hats off to him for playing great, but I thought our team did a hell of a job. We know he can dominate the game with his passing and his scoring. We wanted to try to limit him to being a scorer, and he did it again, unfortunately, but we were able to weather the storm.”

Luka Doncic records 96 points, 24 rebounds, and 14 assists in his last 2 games

Luka Doncic becomes the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 to record 96+ points over a 2-game span with both games coming against the same opponent.

Luka Dončić had 45 points vs. LAC tonight after recording 51 points vs. LAC on Thursday. Dončić is the first player since Wilt Chamberlain (47 pts + 53 pts at SEA) in December 1967 to record 96+ points over a 2-game span with both games coming against the same opponent. pic.twitter.com/LmbOJ6xBJY — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 13, 2022

Not only does Doncic become the first Maverick to record back-to-back 45-point games, but he also becomes the first player since Stephen Curry last year with 96+ points over a two game-span.

Luka Doncic against the Clippers tonight: 45 PTS

15 REB

8 AST

6 3PM The first Mavericks player ever with back to back 45 point games. pic.twitter.com/prrRJ6sWTY — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2022

In case anyone was wondering, Luka Dončić is the first @NBA player with 96+ points over a two-game span since Steph Curry, who did it last season (47 pts + 49 pts, 4/17-4/19/21). First player to do so this season, obviously. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 13, 2022

The Mavs have now clinched 4 victories from their 6-game homestand. During this span, Luka has been averaging a staggering 36.7/10/10.2.

Currently, Dallas has an impressive 33-24 record. Even though the team can’t now rise up the standings before the All-Star break. However, they’ll surely hope to grab wins at Miami and then New Orleans, putting pressure on the 4th seeded Utah Jazz.