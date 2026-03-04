Brandon Jennings Respects Anthony Edwards for Challenging Chris Finch, Compares His Mentality to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Anthony Edwards was involved in controversy last week when he defied coach Chris Finch’s instructions and went for a risky shot. Although it ultimately won the Minnesota Timberwolves the game, it led to a skirmish between the two. Things have since quieted down, but Edwards has still been criticized for what happened. Brandon Jennings, however, felt he saw shades of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Edwards was heavily guarded in crunch time by the Los Angeles Clippers in that matchup but still took a heavily contested shot from downtown. It went in, but Finch was not happy. Edwards later acknowledged the huge risk he took after the game, which the Timberwolves won 94-88.

On Gil’s Arena, a podcast hosted by former All Star Gilbert Arenas, former NBA player Brandon Jennings continued the discussion about whether Edwards was right and explained why he respected the decision.

“Hell yeah, I respect it,” responded Jennings. “That’s just the type of player he is. His mentality is like Kobe and Jordan.”

That part is easy to see. Edwards has been drawing comparisons to Jordan for years. His ferocity on the court is only matched by his charisma off it. He shoots far more threes than Jordan, sometimes shots that do not have much chance of landing, but his desire to win overshadows that small flaw.

But Ant Man is not just trying to win these regular season matchups in March. He wants to edge teams out when the playoffs begin in April and May. The Wolves have made it to the Western Conference Finals two straight years, and he wants this to be the year they get over that hump.

“Since he got in the league he’s been trying to put this team on his back and take the team further. Keep going. That kid is a dog,” added Jennings.

“[Anthony Edwards’] mentality is like Kobe and Jordan!” The Arena loves Antman’s mindset, taking over games in clutch moments pic.twitter.com/lQ6vepWLUK — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) March 4, 2026

At some point, the debate stops being about whether he should have taken that shot or chirped at his coach and starts being about what it all means. Edwards is not trying to be liked in those moments. He is trying to be feared. That edge, that willingness to live with the consequences, is what separates really good players from the guys who bend playoff series to their will.

The Timberwolves do not need him to be perfect. They need him to be unapologetic. If Minnesota is finally going to break through in the West, it will be because their 24 year old face of the franchise is fully embracing the heat, the noise, and yes, even the side eyes from the bench. And honestly, that feels less like a controversy and more like the start of his true legacy.