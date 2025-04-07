Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Responds To $2.3 Billion Women’s Sports Milestone

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic, Kevin Garnett is introduced during his number retirement ceremony after game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Women’s sports are finally getting the recognition and respect they’ve always deserved. From Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise in women’s basketball to global stars like Coco Gauff, Simone Biles, Trinity Rodman, and more dominating their respective disciplines, women’s sports is now commanding massive audiences and serious commercial appeal. NBA legend Kevin Garnett can’t help but applaud the long-awaited surge.

His reaction echoes a larger truth: The landscape of women’s sports is evolving at an electric pace. Whether it’s record-breaking ratings, merchandise sales, or big endorsement deals, the change is unmissable.

Clark changed the landscape of the WNBA in her rookie year. As a follow-up, nearly all of her games are going to be nationally televised, with almost all of the tickets for the season being sold out. Other athletes like Gauff and Rodman have brought new audiences to their sport while building on the stellar legacy of their predecessors.

Like all of us, Kevin Garnett is amazed by the progress and applauds the women for bringing the new revolution. Sharing a post from Boardroom on his Instagram, KG wrote, “Women’s game continue to grow.” The post outlined numbers from a new Deloitte report. As per Deloitte, global revenues from women’s elite sports will hit $2.35 billion in 2025.

This is a 25% increase from their revenue in 2024 and more than triple when compared to the 2021 numbers. Women’s basketball is leading the charge in this progress as it’s projected to generate over a billion dollars. That’s nearly 44% of the total revenue.

As per the report, this growth is marked by rising numbers in terms of fan engagement, the success and appeal of new stars in sports, and bigger investments. The progress needs to continue at this pace for women’s sports to have a truly global appeal.

Kevin Garnett is an unofficial ambassador for women’s sports

The NBA legend has had an incredibly successful career. From one athlete to another, he understands the sacrifices it takes for athletes to perform at the highest level. As a sign of respect and the right use of his voice, KG always roots for women’s sports. He has given numerous shoutouts to Clark for what she has done for women’s basketball.

On KG Certified, he said, “The long ball is a part of the game now. Ain’t so much anything else. Playmaking and the long ball, and she does both of those on a high level. She makes a lot of those girls around her better. Her influence on the game is impeccable.”

KG believes that Clark’s impact will be further expanded by the likes of JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers. He said, “Wait till Paige gets here. I’m waiting for all them girls who got that long ball. Juju… It’s growing at a great development of that talent.”

It’s been a treat to watch women dominate the world of sports. The relentless efforts are finally paying off, and they are being recognized for what they are: truly world-class athletes.