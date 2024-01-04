“Coach I Appreciate That”: Zion Williamson Expresses His Gratitude Over Willie Green’s Irate Reaction To Him Getting Fouled

Nov 20, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shakes hands with coach Willie Green against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

For the second night straight, Zion Williamson received a no-call on what seemed to be an obvious foul. Yesterday, during the New Orleans Pelicans-Brooklyn Nets contest, Williamson was awarded a technical foul for his outburst toward the officials. Tonight, during the fixture against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Willie Green had an irate reaction resulting in the Pels head coach being slapped with a technical foul. Speaking about the incident during the postgame press conference, Williamson expressed appreciation to his coach for coming to his defense.

During the 2nd quarter of the bout against the Wolves, as Zion Williamson drove to the basket, it was evident that Naz Reid slapped his hand before pulling him down. Instead of awarding the 6ft 6” forward with a pair of free throws, the officials called out of bounds, handing the possession to the Wolves. Willie Green was livid after learning about the call. He furiously charged towards the referee, standing up for his player. As a result, the head coach was slapped with a technical foul.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1742730804977963270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite being punished with a technical foul, Green’s actions were acknowledged by the two-time All-Star. During the postgame conference, the highflying star revealed:

“I told him coming out of halftime, ‘Coach I appreciate that.’ It meant a lot to me,” Williamson claimed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1742761691488588100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Green justified his actions. According to the 42-year-old, the only difference between yesterday and tonight’s no-call was that he was able to see the obvious foul this time around.

“I saw him get fouled, that’s the difference. I couldn’t see it last night but tonight I saw it and it was clear,” Willie Green said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1742751787558261044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though the NOLA head coach will be reprimanded for criticizing the officiating, it is absolutely commendable to see him back his players, especially when the call by the officials is that poor. For the second night straight, Green was willing to go above and beyond to fight for Williamson.

Willie Green has been praising Zion Williamson

Following the Pelicans’ previous fixture against the Brooklyn Nets, Willie Green stuck up for Zion Williamson. Calling out the referees, Green highlighted the lack of foul calls that Zanos received.

“You go back and watch, you can clearly see he’s getting hit. He’s not a guy that normally even argues but tonight it was really clear… It doesn’t matter his size and strength, he’s getting fouled like the next guy,” Green said.

Throughout the season, Williamson has received some lofty praises from his coach. Early on at the beginning of the campaign, Green labeled the Brandon Ingram-Zion Williamson pair as the “best freaking duo” in the NBA.

“They don’t talk about you enough. Best freaking duo in the NBA. You guys have to show up every night and be dominant,” Green claimed.

Despite Willie Green’s constant support, the southpaw has failed to perform up to his standards. While the Louisiana side has been impressive with a 21-14 record, the former Duke Blue Devil has only been averaging 22.1 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. However, after seeing his coach come out in blatant support of him, perhaps something will click soon.