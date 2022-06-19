“Danuel House looks like a LeBron James clone from High School!”: Clip reveals how Jazz man had an UNCANNY resemblance to Lakers superstar during high school days

NBA Reddit uncovers a certain Jazz player who looked strikingly similar to LeBron James while he was in high school

Did you know that LeBron James is a kid from Akron? If not, perhaps you haven’t seen the man push his #JustAKidFromAkron enough times on social media.

Jokes aside though, during his time in St. Vincent St. Mary, a high school in Akron, the King had already become known as the chosen one. He was dead set on going directly to the NBA instead of college. And frankly, given his level of ability even at that age, we don’t blame anyone for supporting his decision.

But, despite his athletic prowess being at such a high level during the time, his face was still that of an 18-year-old. Heck, the man might have even looked younger. And if you don’t believe us, just take a gander at the picture in the tweet below.

But it seems that James wasn’t the only one who looked this way during high school. Au contraire, it appears that, at some point, someone decided to clone LeBron James, and put him on the path to the NBA as well.

Confused? Well then, let’s get into it, shall we?

Clip from Danuel House’s high school days shows just how strikingly similar he used to look, to LeBron James

If you aren’t a die-hard fan of the NBA, you may not have heard of Danuel House. And that is, because frankly, he’s not exactly one of the best players in the league.

Don’t get us wrong. He isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination, heck we’d even say he’s quite underrated. But well, the issue is, he isn’t quite good enough to get on the neutral fan’s radar.

Setting all that aside though, did you know that the man spent quite a few years being a younger clone of LeBron James?

Don’t believe us? Well then, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Jesus Christ, the man is even wearing the No. 23, AND he is dunking on somebody.

If you don’t believe that is an uncanny impression of a young LeBron James, we’d advise you to get the earliest appointment possible with an ophthalmologist.

